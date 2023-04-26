The EU’s environmental watchdog has responded to calls to block a 50% reduction on the use and risks of synthetic pesticides and a 20% reduction in fertilizer use by 2030, arguing that the Ukraine crisis provides little excuse for delay.

EU states with the support of powerful farm unions and center-right parties have blocked proposed pesticide reform unless the European Commission completes a second impact study by June 28 to allay food safety fears.

INTER activists and scientistsconcerns abound that it may be the main promise of the blocks for green agriculture buried pristinely.

Dario Piselli, expert of the European Environment Agency (EEA) and author of a new analysis published Wednesday, said there were compelling reasons not to hesitate further with the bill.

There is limited justification for using the war as a reason for postponing action, he told the Guardian. Food security as an issue is not just about the immediate food supply and many concerns there have eased a bit compared to the start of the war but medium term security which is affected by other things. [like] climate change and the impact of biodiversity loss on food production.

Since 1990, populations of farmland birds and grassland butterflies have declined by more than 30% in Europe, while almost one in 10 continents bee faces extinctionmainly due to habitat loss caused by intensified agriculture.

In 2020, human safety pesticide limits were breached in more than one in five rivers and lakes across Europe. EEA letter says, and 83% of agricultural soils tested in 2019 were also found to contain pesticide residues.

Almost the same percentage 84% of people tested in five European countries in 2021 were found to contain at least two pesticides in their blood, according to a large man. biomonitoring study quoted by the newspaper.

Environmentalists say this is partly due to increased sales volumes of pesticides in the EU, which remained stable between 2011 and 2020 at around 350,000 tons per yearcompared to annual averages close to 220,000 tons between 1992 and 2003.

One EU country, Denmark, has reduced sales using pesticide taxes related to product toxicity, but the commission does not expect the current modest increase in pesticide prices to affect demand.

In contrast, sales of fertilizers in countries such as Germany have fallen up to 40% AFTER prices doubled between May 2020 and the end of 2022, due to high gas and war-related costs supply interruption.

An EU diplomat said this had caused mixed feelings in European capitals about the reform of green farming commissions. Last year the Germans were desperate to push the proposal forward, but how that will end I don’t know, the official said.

Another EU diplomat added: If the pesticide regulation is dead, there is no one to blame but the commission itself. The moment she moved away from a scientific and evidence-based approach in favor of ideology and dogmatic solutions, she condemned her main legal proposition.

The commission’s targets for EU countries, which take into account actions already taken, would require Italy to reduce pesticide use and risks by 62%, Germany by 55% and France and Spain by 54%. according to a report in Politico.

Hostility to the measures is strong in the European agribusiness class and in some governments, where the EU’s green deal commissioner, Frans Timmermans, is frowned upon.

If EU citizens don’t starve and protest in the streets, he doesn’t care, said the top diplomat.

In a concession to such sentiments, Brussels last year overturned a proposed ban on the use of pesticides in ecologically sensitive areas as long as low-risk pesticides were used instead. But it will not abandon the goal of a less chemically drenched countryside, despite the complex impacts of Ukraine’s conflict on food security, said Stefan De Keersmaecker, a spokesman for the commission.

We must continue to make progress in discussions so that the proposal becomes a reality to protect farmers, pesticide users, citizens, vulnerable populations and the environment, he said. European citizens have a clear desire to reduce the use and risk of pesticides.