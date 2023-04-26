International News From The Field: Europe





The European Union’s Green Deal Industrial Plan is an ambitious program to transition the EU’s economy to a sustainable model by 2050. Key aspects of the plan include banning the sale of new combustion cars by 2035, promoting the use of electric vehicles and significantly reducing carbon emissions. This will require a massive investment in research, innovation and development of the necessary infrastructure, such as charging stations and battery manufacturing equipment. Banning combustion-powered cars is a bold move expected to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles. It will also create opportunities for new industries and jobs in the EV market and related industries, such as battery manufacturing and charging infrastructure. The Green Deal Industrial Plan aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels and achieve climate neutrality by 2050. Banning combustion cars is a crucial step in achieving this goal, as transport constitutes a significant part of the EU’s greenhouse gas emissions. The EU is already progressing towards the transition to electric vehicles, with sales of electric vehicles growing rapidly in recent years. However, the ban on combustion cars will require significant investment in infrastructure and technology to ensure that electric vehicles are a viable alternative for all EU citizens. This will require coordination between governments, industry and other stakeholders to secure the necessary investment and ensure that the transition to electric vehicles goes as smoothly as possible. Some recently announced projects and investment news articles are listed below: Mercedes-Benz recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new battery recycling plant in Kuppenheim, Germany. The first phase of the plant, the mechanical disassembly of electric vehicle batteries, is scheduled to begin ramping up in late 2023.

Volvo is opening a new technology center in Krakow, Poland. It will be a core software development center and play a crucial role in the carmaker’s strategic ambitions to be a fully electric brand by 2030 and a leader in new technology.

Automotive Cells Co. (ACC) announced a nearly $7 billion investment in a new gigafactory in Termoli, Italy. ACC is an initiative undertaken by Stellantis, TotalEnergies (together with its subsidiary Saft) and Mercedes-Benz, and strongly supported by France, Germany and the European Union. ACC aims to develop and manufacture batteries and modules for electric vehicles.

VDL Group reported solid growth in three divisions in 2022, particularly in the subcontracting, bus and coach and finished product divisions. The group plans to invest more than $300 million in new operating assets to support continued growth in the coming years.

Spanish Grupo Antolin, an e-mobility company, has presented its Transformation Plan GOA (Gear Up Our Ambition), which includes investments of over 1 billion dollars in 2023-2026. The plan envisions more competitive, efficient and productive factories by implementing continuous improvement projects and identifying internal best practices.

The Future Combat Air System (FCAS) took a major step towards first flight when it was awarded a landmark contract in December 2022 by Dassault Aviation, Airbus, Indra, Eumet and industrial partners for Demonstration Phase 1B. The deal, worth about $3 billion, covers work on the FCAS demonstrator and its components.

The Demonstrator Phase 1B agreement reflects the determination of France, Germany and Spain to develop a robust, innovative and fully European weapons system to meet the operational needs of the countries’ armed forces.

ArianeGroup has merged its Ottobrunn quality control activities to create a dedicated quality inspection center, an integral part of the production process. The new 600 square meter facility was officially opened on March 10, 2023. The ArianeGroups Ottobrunn site is primarily focused on the development and production of components for Ariane rocket engines.

Danobat Group plans to invest in new infrastructure and machinery. Of the total investment of 35 million dollars, 12 million dollars have been allocated for the modernization of the Danobats facilities in the Arriaga industrial area in Elgoibar, 15 million dollars for the improvement of the Soraluce plants in the Osintxu area of ​​Bergara and 7 million dollars for the Goimeks facilities in Itziar . For more information, please contact Conchi Aranguren at [email protected]

