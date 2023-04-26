Washington – Grammy-winning hip-hop star Thank you Michel was found guilty of 10 counts related to what prosecutors called a “clandestine foreign influence campaign scheme” funded by a wealthy Malaysian financier to sell influence in the United States.

Weekly trial without witnesses like Leonardo DiCaprio and former Attorney General Jeff Sessions take the stand and testify under oath.

Prosecutors alleged in court that the Fugees founder immersed himself in American politics at the behest of Low Taek Jho, also known as Jho Low, who paid him millions to help launder money Low allegedly embezzled from an investment fund state in his country. . The alleged scheme involved payments to Barack Obama’s 2012 presidential re-election campaign and efforts to persuade the Trump administration to extradite a Chinese national.

Low remains at large but was charged as a co-defendant in Michel’s case and played a major role in witness testimony and evidence presented to the jury. According to the Department of Justice, Low allegedly embezzled over $500 million from sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) through wire transfers to shell companies he and others owned.

Michel testified in his own defense last week and said his relationship with Low began in 2006 at a Manhattan nightclub. Low, Michel said, bought bottles of champagne for everyone at the club and blew his fortune.

Years later—as then-President Barack Obama ran for re-election—prosecutors alleged that Low paid Michel $20 million to develop a scheme whereby Low’s foreign wealth could be illegally funneled to the Obama campaign through donors. straw and political committees.

Prosecutors did not allege Obama campaign officials were aware of the alleged illegal payments and said they were “tricked” into accepting illegal funds.

However, during his testimony, Michel offered a different interpretation of events. He said he viewed Low’s payments as “free money” and accepted the millions over nine months to help Low secure a photo op with Obama. Securing the photo with Obama, Michel testified, proved more difficult than expected as campaign officials were wary of the Malaysian financier’s past.

As the 2012 campaign season drew to a close, according to records and court testimony, wealthy Democratic donor Frank White hosted a fundraiser at his home in Washington, D.C., and had Michelle fill a table with friends, each with approximately $40,000 worth of donations.

Michel testified that he paid his friends money so they could donate to the Obama campaign and attend the dinner, at one point telling the jury he was paid roughly $20 million to secure the photo for Low, and about 10% of this money went to pay his friends. so they could participate in the fundraiser. He said under oath that no one told him that such payments to political donations could be illegal or a violation of campaign finance laws.

The money, Michel said, was his – not Low’s – and the intention was not to break the law but to secure the photograph for Low.

“This is about a very valuable photo,” Michel’s defense attorney David Kenner said during closing arguments last week, “He was trying to make money … it’s not illegal.” The Justice Department’s argument, Kenner claimed, was “absurd.”

Still, prosecutors pressed Michel over campaign finance laws. He said he was aware of other election money laws, such as one that prevented Low, a foreign national, from donating to the Obama campaign, and another that limited how much Michel himself could donate.

The jury also found Michelin guilty of attempting to pressure some of those 2012 straw donors to whom he sent money in an attempt to influence their cooperation with investigators. The rapper testified he followed the bad advice of a hired lawyer, a “stupid” idea he said he regretted.

The Justice Department also accused Michelin of acting as an unregistered foreign agent of the Chinese government, working in 2017 to influence the Trump administration to drop its investigation into Low and extradite a man to the US wanted by the government. chinese. That man, dissident Miles Guo, was charged earlier this year in a multibillion-dollar fraud scheme in New York and remains in custody.

Prosecutors alleged that Michel, Low and their partners, including Republican lobbyist Elliott Broidy, met with leaders in the Chinese government and came up with what would ultimately be an unsuccessful plan to pay Broidy to push Low’s agenda. The plan included sending talking points to officials and pressuring them to fit the meetings into then-President Trump’s calendar.

Broidy pleaded guilty to a federal charge as a result of the scheme, and Trump pardoned him shortly before he left office in 2021.

Michel said on the witness stand that “nobody I talked to ever mentioned” federal laws requiring him to register as a foreign agent and said he would have done so if advised. Kenner, his attorney, in closing arguments called the government’s case a “house of cards” and said the government did not prove Michel intended to break the law.

But prosecutors told the jury Michel skirted the law to make even more money from Low.

Kenner said outside court Wednesday that Michel would appeal, adding, “This is not over.”

“We will win eventually”