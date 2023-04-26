Small World 2023 Last Call for Entry | tidings





The deadline for both the Nikon Small World Photomicrography and Small World in Motion 2023 competitions is approaching April 30 for scientists and photomicrographers to submit their images and videos taken through the light microscope. Widely regarded as the premier forum for honoring visual excellence in video and photomicrography, Nikon Small World showcases the dynamic relationship between imaging technology and artistic creativity. Each year, winners from prestigious competitions receive international recognition in leading scientific and general interest publications. Coverage has appeared in various spots such as National Geographic, BBC Science Focus, Smithsonian Magazine, NBC News AND Natureamong others. The oldest and most respected competition of its kind, Nikon Small World has celebrated thousands of beautiful images for the past 49 years, said Eric Flem, Communications and CRM Manager for Nikon Instruments Inc. This year will be no exception, we are eager to see how our participants have raised the bar using sophisticated scientific techniques and artistic expression. Contestants may submit up to three images or films digitally to enter.nikonsmallworld.com. Entries will be judged by industry experts on a range of criteria such as originality, technical ability and visual impact. Participants can use any brand of device to create their images or videos. The top prize is $3,000 for each first place winner in the Nikon Small World Photomicrography and Small World in Motion competitions. Additional awards are given to the Top 20 Honorable Mentions and Images of Distinction for Small World Photomicrography and the Top 5 and Honorable Mentions for Small World in Motion. In addition, the winning images will be displayed in museums across the country as part of Nikon’s small world museum tour. Enter Contests

