NS News: report says close large disabled facilities

HALIFAX –

An expert report released Wednesday brings people with disabilities in Nova Scotia one step closer to the end of an era when many had to live in large institutions.

The report by Eddie Bartnik, an Australian disability services consultant, and Tim Stainton, a professor of social work at the University of British Columbia, recommends the province move 652 of the 870 people in institutions — three-quarters of the total — to housing in communities by 2025. It says large facilities should be closed completely by 2028.

The 131-page report predicts the end of new admissions to the facilities, known as residential centers for adults and regional rehabilitation centers, in the first year of the reforms, which it recommends starting this summer.

“It’s a movement toward removing the discriminatory treatment of people with disabilities and their access to social assistance,” said Claire McNeil, an attorney for the Disability Rights Coalition — whose human rights case led in the proposed changes.

In an interview Wednesday, Karla MacFarlane, the community services minister, said, “we agree with the report,” which now goes to a human rights board of inquiry for finalization.

“I hope the board of inquiry will give a decision and approval as soon as possible, and we will follow their lead,” she said.

In a press release, the Department of Community Services said the cost “will depend on factors such as program design, staffing levels, availability of specialized support and a regional approach to service delivery.”

The recommendations are the result of a marathon legal battle first launched in 2014 by three disabled people who were kept in a Halifax psychiatric hospital for years despite medical opinions that they could live in the community with the right support .

Disability Rights Coalition lawyer Claire McNeil speaks to reporters at an inquiry in Halifax on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Michael Tutton)

Their human rights case went to a board of inquiry and eventually to the province’s Court of Appeal, which ruled in favor of the Disability Rights Coalition’s arguments. It found that people living with disabilities were being discriminated against in their inability to get social assistance — including housing, support and services.

Last August, the province agreed to work with the disability coalition on a settlement that would be overseen and approved by a human rights board of inquiry. Bartnik and Stainton were hired to offer suggestions on a remedy.

Nearly 2000 HELP AWAITING

Their report lays out a year-by-year plan with an end date of March 31, 2028. It says the government’s actions in implementing the plan should be independently monitored regularly, including regular public disclosure of data and documents.

The human rights board of inquiry overseeing the court-ordered remedy will retain jurisdiction until it determines that systemic discrimination has ended, the expert’s report said.

Under the current system, when people with disabilities apply for services or housing, they are often placed on a long waiting list. As of last July, there were 1,834 people on the department’s waiting lists for various types of housing and support.

According to the report’s recommendations, resources would be increased so that by 2028, long waiting times would be eliminated.

“INSTITUTIONS ARE LIKE PRISONS”

The province would also create a “critical response team” with trained staff to ensure people in crisis have immediate access to support and services, as well as multidisciplinary teams to meet needs as people move into community settings. Bartnik and Stainton also recommend more staff and new positions for area coordinators spread across Nova Scotia.

“I’m so glad they’re closing all the institutions, because the institutions are like prisons,” said Charlie Lemon, a member of the Disability Rights Coalition, in a press release. “It will be a great day of victory for people with disabilities when this happens.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on April 26, 2023.

