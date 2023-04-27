International
NS News: report says close large disabled facilities
HALIFAX –
An expert report released Wednesday brings people with disabilities in Nova Scotia one step closer to the end of an era when many had to live in large institutions.
The report by Eddie Bartnik, an Australian disability services consultant, and Tim Stainton, a professor of social work at the University of British Columbia, recommends the province move 652 of the 870 people in institutions — three-quarters of the total — to housing in communities by 2025. It says large facilities should be closed completely by 2028.
The 131-page report predicts the end of new admissions to the facilities, known as residential centers for adults and regional rehabilitation centers, in the first year of the reforms, which it recommends starting this summer.
“It’s a movement toward removing the discriminatory treatment of people with disabilities and their access to social assistance,” said Claire McNeil, an attorney for the Disability Rights Coalition — whose human rights case led in the proposed changes.
In an interview Wednesday, Karla MacFarlane, the community services minister, said, “we agree with the report,” which now goes to a human rights board of inquiry for finalization.
“I hope the board of inquiry will give a decision and approval as soon as possible, and we will follow their lead,” she said.
In a press release, the Department of Community Services said the cost “will depend on factors such as program design, staffing levels, availability of specialized support and a regional approach to service delivery.”
The recommendations are the result of a marathon legal battle first launched in 2014 by three disabled people who were kept in a Halifax psychiatric hospital for years despite medical opinions that they could live in the community with the right support .
Disability Rights Coalition lawyer Claire McNeil speaks to reporters at an inquiry in Halifax on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Michael Tutton)
Their human rights case went to a board of inquiry and eventually to the province’s Court of Appeal, which ruled in favor of the Disability Rights Coalition’s arguments. It found that people living with disabilities were being discriminated against in their inability to get social assistance — including housing, support and services.
Last August, the province agreed to work with the disability coalition on a settlement that would be overseen and approved by a human rights board of inquiry. Bartnik and Stainton were hired to offer suggestions on a remedy.
Nearly 2000 HELP AWAITING
Their report lays out a year-by-year plan with an end date of March 31, 2028. It says the government’s actions in implementing the plan should be independently monitored regularly, including regular public disclosure of data and documents.
The human rights board of inquiry overseeing the court-ordered remedy will retain jurisdiction until it determines that systemic discrimination has ended, the expert’s report said.
Under the current system, when people with disabilities apply for services or housing, they are often placed on a long waiting list. As of last July, there were 1,834 people on the department’s waiting lists for various types of housing and support.
According to the report’s recommendations, resources would be increased so that by 2028, long waiting times would be eliminated.
“INSTITUTIONS ARE LIKE PRISONS”
The province would also create a “critical response team” with trained staff to ensure people in crisis have immediate access to support and services, as well as multidisciplinary teams to meet needs as people move into community settings. Bartnik and Stainton also recommend more staff and new positions for area coordinators spread across Nova Scotia.
“I’m so glad they’re closing all the institutions, because the institutions are like prisons,” said Charlie Lemon, a member of the Disability Rights Coalition, in a press release. “It will be a great day of victory for people with disabilities when this happens.”
This report from The Canadian Press was first published on April 26, 2023.
For the latest Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
|
Sources
2/ https://atlantic.ctvnews.ca/close-large-n-s-facilities-provide-services-to-people-with-disabilities-report-1.6372798
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]gcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hilton Selects HotelKey for Property Management Technology at All Hotels
- No, you don’t imagine it: Seasonal allergies are getting worse. today
- Critical Reinforcement Learning of Actors Drives Decision-Making in Energy System OptimizationSteam Injection Optimization
- Sandpoint tennis continues to dominate, beating Lake City 8-4
- Met Gala history: What was the most expensive Met Gala dress?
- Google moves into two big San Jose buildings in its gigantic tech campus
- Dysfunctional breathing affects asthma control in children and adolescents
- Egypt felt a 5.5 magnitude earthquake in Greece
- Xi Jinping and Zelensky speak for the first time since the Russian invasion, China will send an official to Ukraine – Mothership.SG
- Jokowi and Iriana Halalbihalal at Megawati Residence, Family and Brotherhood
- Why the US Evacuation from Sudan Left Americans Behind | Conflict News
- When Feroz Khan became rebellious for Raaj Kumar’s arrogance