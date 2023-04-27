“International Church of the Good News” Cult Blamed for 89 Kenyan Deaths





The death toll among followers of a Kenyan cult that believed they would go to heaven if they starved to death has risen to 89, Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki said on Tuesday, calling on the group’s leader to pass the sentence other life in prison. The number has risen steadily in recent days as authorities exhumed mass graves found in an 800-hectare area of ​​Shakahola Forest inEastern Kenyawhere the self-proclaimed International Church of the Good News was based. Naomi Kahindi, who lost her sister and children, all followers of a Christian cult called the International Church of the Good News, who believed they would go to heaven if they starved to death in Shakahola, mourners with other relatives at the Malindi sub-district hospital mortuary in Malindi, Kilifi county, Kenya, April 26, 2023. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi Reuters reports that most of the dead were found in shallow graves, while a small number were found alive and emaciated but later died. On the figure that was given yesterday at 73, we have been able to discover up to this hour 16 more bodies, bringing the total to 89, Kindiki told reporters at the scene. Volunteers assist forensic experts and homicide detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) to exhume the bodies of suspected followers of a Christian cult called the International Church of the Good News, whose members believed they would go in heaven if they starved to death. Shakahola Forest in Kilifi County, Kenya, April 25, 2023. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga News videos showed mud huts with palm-thatched roofs scattered among clumps of thorn trees and bushes. The death toll may rise further. The Kenyan Red Cross said more than 200 people had been reported missing to a tracing and counseling desk it has set up at a local hospital. The cult’s leader, Paul Mackenzie, was arrested on April 14 following a tip-off, and 14 other cult members are in custody, according to police. Kenyan media have reported that Mackenzie is refusing food and water. Forensic experts and homicide detectives are holding the bodies of suspected members of a Christian cult called the International Church of the Good News who believed they would go to heaven if they starved to death after their remains were exhumed from their graves in Shakahola Forest of Kilifi County. , Kenya April 22, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer We do not expect Mr. Mackenzie to be out of prison for the rest of his life, Kindiki said, adding that anyone who helped him by digging graves or disposing of bodies should also face the harshest penalties under the law. Reuters The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in Kenya said preliminary investigations indicated that the suspects may have committed crimes including murder, radicalization and threatening public safety. Kenyan police officers arrive at the scene where forensic experts and homicide detectives exhume the bodies of suspected members of a Christian cult called the International Church of the Good News who believed they would go to heaven if they died from hunger, in the Shakahola Forest of Kilifi County. Kenya, April 22, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer The government recognizes that this should not have happened, Kindiki said, describing the events in Shakahola Forest as a turning point in the threat posed by religious extremism. But the government that I represent here wants to assure the nation of Kenya that nothing like that will happen again (again). It won’t happen.

