Remember your photo ID – residents get ready to have their say on 4 May 2023





All registered voters have been sent a polling card containing details of their polling station and when they can vote.

There are 163,837 registered voters in the municipality and 44,170 postal votes were cast. Voting centers are open from 07:00 to 22:00. Staff will take names and addresses to check people are on the register and check photo ID before voters are given a ballot. Voting booths ensure that votes are cast in private. Staff will be at the polling stations to help if you need help. Anyone who has a medical emergency or is suddenly unable to go to the polling station due to work commitments has until 5pm on polling day to apply for an emergency proxy vote. This allows them to nominate someone they trust to vote on their behalf. Voters by mail who will have received their forms by now should return them immediately. Those unable to leave their homes to post their ballots themselves, due to health or mobility issues, can call the council on 0300 303 0345 to collect them. To help the process run smoothly, the council is asking that all postal votes are returned as soon as possible, ideally by 3 May 2023. However, they can be delivered in person at Number One Riverside, Smith Street, Rochdale or the polling station by 10pm on Thursday 4 May 2023 when the polling stations close. Clare Poole, elections manager said: “Having to show photo ID at a polling station is an important change. Previously, voters only needed to verbally confirm their name and address to cast their ballot. So before you head to the polls on May 4, don’t forget to check your purse, wallet or pocket to make sure you have the ID you need to vote.” The UK Government’s Elections Act, which comes into force for the first time, also means extra measures are being put in place at polling stations to make the voting process more accessible, including help for able-bodied voters limited. “Voting center staff will be on hand to ensure that voting in person will still be quick and easy. If a voter has concerns about his face being shown at a polling station because he is wearing a face covering for example, he can ask to have his identity checked privately. They will not need to give a reason for their request or explain why they prefer privacy. Staff will handle requests to have ID checked privately, discreetly and courteously,” Clare added. The following photo ID forms will be accepted at the polling stations: Passport issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, a British Overseas Territory, a European Economic Area (EEA) or a Commonwealth country

Photo driving license (including provisional), issued by the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man or an EEA state

EEA photo ID card

UK Biometric Residence Permit

An ID card containing the Age Proof Standards Scheme hologram (PASS card)

Blue badge

Oyster Card 60+

Concessional travel permit funded by HM Government or local authority, such as an elderly person’s bus pass, a disabled person’s bus pass or a Wales or Northern Ireland travel card

Defense identity card

Get the full list of accepted IDs Also follow #HeyMiddElections and #RochdaleElections on Twitter and Facebook. Printed booklets on voter ID and local election changes are available in English and translated into other community languages ​​from council customer service centers and libraries across the borough. Similar content

