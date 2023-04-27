Crowdsourcing behavior change in China





20th Anniversary of Global Health Associates and Scholars

Dr. Weiming Tang chose his research area after several years of volunteer work in his native China. While in college, he worked on a program aimed at spreading HIV awareness among students in his college. Later, he established a peer-to-peer training program on HIV education at other universities. Recognizing the need for growth in this area, he decided to make this the focus of his career. A unique feature of Tang’s research is that he often uses crowdsourcing to develop tools for men who have sex with men (MSM) and transgender populations in China. Crowdsourcing – where information is obtained from a large group of people usually via the Internet – is a bottom-up strategy that allows researchers to work with their target populations and develop interventions tailored to their needs. For the MSM and transgender communities in China, this is important as the stigma surrounding these groups often pushes individuals into the shadows, forcing them to use more discreet forms of communication. “I noticed this trend in the MSM community in China and realized it was an opportunity to develop a tool that would allow for better adherence while they are able to seek resources more judiciously.” Tang’s Fogarty project analyzed the cost-effectiveness of a video rally and conventional videos for HIV testing uptake campaigns among MSM and transgender individuals in China. Their randomized controlled trial compared rates of first-time HIV testing among 721 MSM and transgender individuals who had received either a people-sourced video or a conventional health marketing HIV test promotional video. The team measured not only the uptake of an HIV test within three weeks of viewing the video, but also the cost of a new HIV test and diagnosis. Tang and colleagues found a 2% difference in absorption rates between the two videos, with the human-sourced arm being slightly more favorable. However, the multi-source intervention cost significantly less—only US$131 versus US$238 for a first HIV test and US$415 versus US$799 for a new HIV diagnosis. This result showed that crowdsourcing can be a more cost-effective tool. “Learning how to do a cost-effective analysis was important to me,” Tang said. “It’s something I now apply to all my projects so we can better understand if projects can grow sustainably, which is always a concern for decision makers.” Tang’s Fogarty year was a period of great transition for him. He was promoted to postdoc and later to faculty the same year he was accepted into the program. “Fogarty allowed me to conduct independent research and helped me develop the foundation for my future research and build strong relationships with Chinese research institutes.” Today, he is co-director of the UNC China Project, a collaboration between the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Chinese partner organizations. The project aims to improve China’s health and expand cooperation for global health research through research, teaching and service. There he oversees research and collaborates with various institutes in China. It also provides a robust mentoring program for research assistants in China, giving them the support they need to develop their careers. Since then, he has expanded his work, using crowdsourcing methodologies for mental health issues related to COVID-19, and continuing to use digital health tools to reduce HIV stigma and increase testing among communities. heavily affected in China. When asked about the future of LAUNCH, he says, “I hope collaborative programs like this continue so that Chinese researchers can continue to grow in the global health research space.” More Information Updated March 9, 2023 To view Adobe PDF files,

