Monitoring HIV drug resistance in Zimbabwe





20th Anniversary of Global Health Associates and Scholars

Dr. Justen Manasa says he had to grow up fast over the past two years. As a senior lecturer and biomedical scientist at the University of Zimbabwe and director of the Universities Innovation Centre, he saw how COVID-19 was spreading across the region and eventually claimed the lives of two of his closest mentors, the late Dr. James Hakim and David Katzenstein. Both are highly regarded in their field, says Manasa, “These were people I admired and looked up to my entire career, and almost overnight, I stepped into a leadership position to try to fill their shoes. . Manasa joined the Fogarty Fellows and Scholars program through the Global Health Equity Scholars Program at UC Berkeley. Prior to his fellowship, Manasa had received support from Fogarty that allowed him to pursue his master’s degree in molecular virology through a partnership between Stanford Medical School and the University of Zimbabwe. While at Stanford, Manasa participated in SPARK, a translational research program that bridges academia and industry by identifying research products from the academic community that have the potential to be commercialized as therapeutic, diagnostic or medical devices. Essentially, the program helps the academics who created these products transition into entrepreneurship. SPARK opened up new ideas for Manasa, as did his master’s program, which introduced him to the study of HIV drug resistance, which has been a research priority for him ever since. His fellowship project focused on studying the rise of HIV drug resistance and ensuring equitable access to diagnostics to improve treatment effectiveness for patients. Monitoring HIV drug resistance is essential to determine how to improve treatment outcomes and which antiretroviral drugs (ART) to include in public health treatment regimens. The Manasas Project aimed to harness advances in sequencing and bioinformatics technologies to provide a greater understanding of HIV drug resistance among patients in Zimbabwe. After these experiences, Manasa learned that the University of Zimbabwe planned to transition their education system to focus not only on teaching research and community service, but also on innovation and industrialization. Like the SPARK programme, the Innovation Center at the University of Zimbabwe is keen to find unique research projects from the academic community to develop into products or services that have the potential to improve health. The center then helps them identify sources of funding to move them from academia to the market. Manasa knew this would be a natural fit for her. Today, along with leading the Innovation Center, Manasa serves as the principal investigator for the Research and Innovation Capacity for Enhancing Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) or ENRICH program, as well as a separate program focused on HIV genomics. With the long-term goal of generating evidence for interventions to improve care for people with NCDs in the region, ENRICH, now in its second year, aims to train Masters, PhD and post-doctoral candidates in Zimbabwe to be skilled NCD researchers . Within his many roles, Manasa hopes to incorporate and apply what he learned from Dr. Hakim and Katzenstein. One of the biggest lessons I learned working with them is that mentoring is key to trainees flourishing and if you have good mentors as trainees, you will flourish academically and in every other aspect of your life. These days Manasa is based in Lesotho, where he continues his efforts to ensure that HIV treatment remains equitable and accessible to patients throughout Southern Africa, as well as around the globe. In his spare time, he is developing his public health skills by pursuing a master’s degree at the Harvard T. Chan School of Public Health. He is also working on a paper highlighting the impact Fogarty’s programs have had on research infrastructure in Zimbabwe. More Information Updated March 9, 2023 To view Adobe PDF files,

download the current, free plug-in accessible from the Adobe website. Similar programs Fogarty Related World Regions/Countries Global Health Research Topics

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fic.nih.gov/News/GlobalHealthMatters/Pages/real-time-monitoring-hiv-drug-resistance-zimbabwe-justen-manasa.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos