– Hamilton Lugar School News





Lee H. Hamilton By Lee H. Hamilton Building alliances and practicing diplomacy are key elements of foreign policy, and both are essential for America to play a constructive role in making the world more peaceful and prosperous. Recent developments remind us that these policy tools can be very successful and deserve our support. On April 4, Finland became the 31st member country of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. The Nordic democracy had long pursued a policy of neutrality in international conflicts, but Russia’s invasion of Ukraine early last year pushed it to the brink. Finland shares an 832-mile border with Russia; Vladimir Putin’s aggression and expansionist rhetoric are a threat. NATO is arguably the most successful peacetime alliance in history. Created in 1949 by the United States, Canada and 10 European countries, it was originally intended to curb the expansion of the Soviet Union after World War II. It was extremely successful, largely due to its founding principle: that an attack against one member would be considered an attack against all. With the fall of the Soviet Union, NATO took on new responsibilities related to peacekeeping. However, it was possible to question its importance. Donald Trump, as president, criticized the organization and complained that other countries were not doing enough to support it. But with the invasion of Ukraine, it became clear that Russia is a threat. NATO has played a key role in supporting Ukraine and uniting the world against Putin. He has helped coordinate aid and supported the delivery of humanitarian and non-lethal aid to Ukraine. NATO members have provided extensive military assistance, including equipment and weapons. NATO’s guarantee of mutual self-defense has given them the confidence to do so. There is no perfect unity within NATO. Sweden sought to join the alliance along with Finland, but has been blocked by Turkey and Hungary. But NATO’s 74-year record of success demonstrates the importance of alliances in supporting democracy and deterring aggression. Days after Finland joined NATO, President Joe Biden was in Northern Ireland, celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, which largely ended decades of violence between Protestants and Catholics in the region. Diplomatic efforts by the United States played a major role in reaching the agreement. It is an excellent example of successful diplomacy. Religious and political strife in Ireland has gone too far. Ireland gained independence from the United Kingdom a century ago, but Protestant-majority Northern Ireland remained part of the U.K. Between the 1960s and 1990s, tensions led to a violent era, known as the Troubles, that left over 3,500 people dead and 50,000 wounded. By one count, there have been about 37,000 shooting incidents and over 16,000 actual and attempted bombings. Former Senator George Mitchell, the US envoy to Northern Ireland, worked tirelessly to end the violence. He once said that the peace talks involved 700 days of failure and only one day of success. Importantly, the successful day was the last. As Biden noted, achieving peace was critical to the region’s financial success and prosperity, which has seen Northern Ireland’s economic output more than double in the past 25 years. Again, success has not been perfect. There are still sporadic acts of violence and the Northern Ireland government has been hampered by disagreements over how to manage border issues that arose with Brexit, the United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union. But there is no doubt that the Good Friday Agreement changed life in Northern Ireland for the better. It’s easy to get discouraged about the state of the world, given all the violence, conflict, and hardship we read about every day. But NATO and the Good Friday Agreement are examples of how alliances and diplomacy can work. It’s worth remembering them when the world’s problems seem overwhelming.

