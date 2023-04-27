April: Children’s physical activity | News and features





New research has found that UK children’s physical activity has largely returned to pre-pandemic levels, but children are still more sedentary during the week.

The study, led by the University of Bristol, found that by last summer 41% of children were meeting the recommended national physical activity guidelines of an average hour of moderate to vigorous physical activity per day. Although this shows an improvement from the immediate aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, when just over a third (37%) were meeting this target, it means that most children still did not have problems. Children are more sedentary during the week since lockdown restrictions were lifted, spending an average of 13 extra minutes a day being inactive, the findings found. Lead author Russ Jago, Professor of Physical Activity and Public Health, said: “It is encouraging that, on average, children’s physical activity levels are back to where they were before the pandemic. “But it has been almost a year since the last public lockout was lifted and the increased time children spend during the sitting week has continued, which is an area of ​​concern for policymakers, schools and parents.” The study, funded by the National Institute for Health and Care Research, measured the physical activity levels of 393 children aged 10 to 11 between June and December 2021 and another 436 children of the same age between January and July of passed. Children and a parent or guardian wore an accelerometer to measure their physical activity and answered a questionnaire. Participants came from 28 schools in the Bristol area. This information was compared with data from nearly 1,300 children and their parents from 50 schools in the same area before the pandemic. On average, parents were found to get eight more minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity on weekends than before the pandemic. Physical activity is important for children’s health and well-being. The UK’s top medical officials recommend that all children and young people take part in one hour of moderate to vigorous physical activity every day. This is an activity that makes kids a little hot, a little sweaty, and out of breath. Top medical officials also advise that children limit the amount of time they spend sitting, meaning sitting or lying down, except when sleeping, for long periods. Co-author Dr Ruth Salway, senior research associate in Epidemiology and Statistics, said: “The findings suggest that physical activity is sensitive to disruptions in leisure provision and opportunities, and highlight that not enough 10- to 11-year-olds are still that meet the guidelines. On the other hand, it’s great to see how the pandemic may have encouraged parents to be more active, and it looks like those habits may continue.” paper “Short- and medium-term effects of COVID-19 lockdowns on children’s and parents’ accelerometer-measured physical activity and sedentary time: a natural experiment” in International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity by R. Jago et al.

Further information National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) The mission of the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) is to improve the nation’s health and wealth through research. It does this by: Funding high-quality and timely research that benefits the NHS, public health and social care;

Investing in world-class expertise, facilities and a skilled workforce to deliver breakthroughs in improved treatments and services;

Partnering with patients, service users, carers and communities, improving the relevance, quality and impact of our research;

Attracting, training and supporting the best researchers to tackle complex health and social care challenges;

Collaborating with other public funders, charities and industry to help shape a cohesive and globally competitive research system;

Funding applied to global health research and training to meet the needs of the poorest people in low- and middle-income countries. The NIHR is funded by the Department of Health and Social Care. Its work in low- and middle-income countries is mainly funded through UK Aid from the UK government.

