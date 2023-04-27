8 study tips for finals week | FIU news

These straightforward tips from a two-time alumnus and former FIU News writer were originally published in 2013 and have served countless Panthers. This reissue recognizes that good advice never goes out of style.

At this point in the semester, you’re probably spending more time in the Green Library than at home or in your dorm, poring over long-forgotten notes from the first few weeks of class and hoarding energy drinks like there’s a national place. their absence.

That can only mean one thing: Finals week is right around the corner.

Don’t be scared! It’s easy to feel the late-semester squeeze as deadlines approach; but what you do now can help ease some of the anxiety that’s common during one of the most stressful weeks on any student’s calendar.

Here are some tips and study techniques that can help you retain information, stay energized, and shine when exam day comes.

1. ISSUE LOCATION

Where you study is important to maximizing the amount of information you retain. Studying in places that have less noise and human traffic – the upper floors of the Green Library, the law building, the Sky Lounge, a quiet cafe / tea lounge – will result in more effective study time and improve your ability to remember the information you went through during that time.

Changing places of study from time to time has proven help students retain information better. So instead of sitting for hours on the fifth floor of the library, get up every now and then and find another place to finish your study session.

2. SWITCH SUBJECTS

Instead of spending hour after hour with your head buried in the same material, it’s important to try to change things up. Dividing your time between several related topics rather than spending time on just one topic can keep you focused and help you remember information better.

For example, after spending half an hour on a single subject—like trigonometry—switch to something from another course like precalculus or finite math. Then, when you return to trigonometry, you’ll be refreshed and ready to pick up where you left off.

3. STUDY GROUPS FORM



Meeting a few people – three to five motivated and dedicated group members – from your classes and studying together can be a powerful asset. Not only will you gain valuable perspectives on the topic that you might overlook while studying alone, but you will also be encouraged to explain your thoughts and ideas out loud within the group, which will improve your understanding and ability to remember information in process.

Plus, group study makes you and others in your group accountable to each other and less likely to procrastinate on your work.

4. SMART SNACKS

Choosing the right foods and meals at Recharge-U and POD @ Breezeway Café can help fuel your study time, so be sure to make smart choices in the food aisles.

Instead of energy drinks, drink plenty of water—and the occasional cup of coffee—while studying to help you stay hydrated and maintain a high level of cognitive function and energy. Eat plenty of fruits such as blueberries and apples, which reduce the level of toxins in the bloodstream and improve memory function.

Also consider adding oily fish — like salmon, which has high concentrations of brain-boosting omega-3 fatty acids — as a staple of your dinner and lunch meals while you study and treat yourself to dark chocolate. rich in antioxidants, which improves your ability to concentrate.

5. SLEEP WELL

It’s tempting to stay in the library to pull an all-nighter in an effort to cram as much information into your head as possible before a test, but rest is perhaps one of the most critical resources to studying well and testing well. Sacrificing a good night’s sleep can actually do more harm than good when it comes to preparing for an exam (Sorry, night owls!).

Aim to get at least six to eight hours of sleep regularly, which will relieve stress, increase alertness during class, improve focus when studying, and may even raise your GPA by a whole grade.

6. TAKE BREAKS

Before you reach your breaking point, take a break. After a period of uninterrupted study, you start to lose focus and the quality of your study starts to falter. Give yourself a few minutes to stand up, stretch, walk, check your phone… just take a moment to stop and take a deep breath so you can improve your focus and productivity.

During a one-hour study period, taking a 10-minute break to give yourself a chance to catch up will keep you from spreading yourself too thin.

7. TEST YOURSELF

One of the best ways to prepare for a test is by taking tests. Although we may hate to admit it, taking practice tests will help you relearn information you’ve already learned while improving your understanding of the subject you’re studying.

Taking notes and testing yourself is the best way to do it determine how much you really understand what you are studying. Doing this in your study groups and having other group members write questions based on the material can pay huge dividends on exam day.

8. GET ORGANIZED

Managing your time and resources is critical when it comes to studying effectively. Make sure you have all your notes and materials on hand and ready to go, because having to constantly fish around your dorm or backpack for your notes only wastes valuable time that you may not have.

And speaking of time, use Google Calendar or an agenda to create a study schedule that you’ll stick to. It will help you set specific study times, give yourself time to rest, and provide you with structure instead of chaos. When you’re organized, you’ll be less likely to procrastinate and your workload will become much more manageable.

This article is part of us Secrets of success series.