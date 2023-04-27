At the UN, the Haitian Foreign Minister calls for international help

Haiti’s foreign minister stepped up his government’s call to the international community on Wednesday to help crack down on armed gangs terrorizing the capital and large swaths of the island nation.

“Haiti is in danger and urgently needs the help of the United Nations family to weather this turmoil,” Foreign Minister Jean Victor Geneus told the 15-nation UN Security Council.

There are at least seven major gang coalitions and about 200 affiliated groups in Haiti. The country’s police force is understaffed and unprepared to take them on. The UN says there is a ratio of 1.2 police offers for every 1,000 Haitians.

Since the beginning of the year, gang members have killed at least 22 police officers. There were also more than 800 confirmed murders, mostly in the capital, between January and the end of March.

Little interest in getting involved

In early October, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres supported a request by the Haitian government to send a specialized international armed force to assist the Haitian National Police in addressing spiraling insecurity and a deepening humanitarian crisis. But more than six months later, there has been little interest from the international community to get involved and the situation has deteriorated further.

“The deployment of an international force remains vital if we want to curb the violence we are seeing, the violations of human rights and restore the rule of law, creating favorable conditions for holding credible elections,” said Foreign Minister Geneus. “I would like to make an urgent appeal for international cooperation to help us restore security in the country.”

Children are afraid of crossfire

The new UN envoy to Haiti, Maria Isabel Salvador, took up her post last week. She presented a grim picture of the situation at her first council briefing, reporting that kidnappings and murders are skyrocketing, rooftop snipers are targeting civilians and many children are no longer going to school for fear of being caught in the crossfire. or be kidnapped.

Salvador said Haitians in some neighborhoods of the capital with little or no police presence are taking matters into their own hands.

“Just two days ago, in Port-au-Prince, a group of civilians took 13 suspected gang members from police custody, beat them to death and burned their bodies,” she said.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the envoy said she was concerned about the emergence of these “self-defense” groups.

“This is really dangerous. In the region, in Latin America, we have had experience with self-defense groups in other countries,” said Salvador, who is a former foreign minister from Ecuador. “It’s something that has to be stopped before it starts.”

She also called on the Security Council to authorize the deployment of a specialized non-UN international force to support Haiti’s national police, saying the need to address the deteriorating security situation “cannot be overemphasized.”

“Further delay in addressing the unprecedented insecurity in Haiti could also lead to a spread of insecurity in the region,” she said.

The neighboring Foreign Minister of the Dominican Republic shared this concern and asked why the Security Council had not acted yet.

“There are examples of other support initiatives for other countries in crisis, where international aid did not have to complete such a difficult journey to reach those in need,” said Minister Roberto Alvarez Gil. “If we’re honest, we’re starting to think that as some people say, there’s a hierarchy of countries in need that determines the order in which they get attention.”

Haiti is the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere.





Gil compared the situation in Port-au-Prince to an internal armed conflict.

“Today, what we are witnessing is the disintegration of the Haitian state,” he said.

The UN Office on Drugs and Crime says the violence is being fueled by the trafficking of high-caliber weapons and ammunition in Haiti. The country is a transit hub for Colombian cocaine and Jamaican cannabis destined for the United States and Western Europe.

In a report last month, the UNODC said the United States, and in particular the state of Florida, is the main source of illegal firearms coming into Haiti by land, air and most often by sea. The networks buy the guns in US states with looser gun control laws and fewer purchase restrictions and smuggle them through Florida to Haiti. They include high powered rifles like AK47, AR15 and Galils.

Last October, the Security Council imposed sanctions on Haitian gangs, including an arms embargo, asset freezes and travel bans.