International
At the UN, the Haitian Foreign Minister calls for international help
Haiti’s foreign minister stepped up his government’s call to the international community on Wednesday to help crack down on armed gangs terrorizing the capital and large swaths of the island nation.
“Haiti is in danger and urgently needs the help of the United Nations family to weather this turmoil,” Foreign Minister Jean Victor Geneus told the 15-nation UN Security Council.
There are at least seven major gang coalitions and about 200 affiliated groups in Haiti. The country’s police force is understaffed and unprepared to take them on. The UN says there is a ratio of 1.2 police offers for every 1,000 Haitians.
Since the beginning of the year, gang members have killed at least 22 police officers. There were also more than 800 confirmed murders, mostly in the capital, between January and the end of March.
Little interest in getting involved
In early October, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres supported a request by the Haitian government to send a specialized international armed force to assist the Haitian National Police in addressing spiraling insecurity and a deepening humanitarian crisis. But more than six months later, there has been little interest from the international community to get involved and the situation has deteriorated further.
“The deployment of an international force remains vital if we want to curb the violence we are seeing, the violations of human rights and restore the rule of law, creating favorable conditions for holding credible elections,” said Foreign Minister Geneus. “I would like to make an urgent appeal for international cooperation to help us restore security in the country.”
Children are afraid of crossfire
The new UN envoy to Haiti, Maria Isabel Salvador, took up her post last week. She presented a grim picture of the situation at her first council briefing, reporting that kidnappings and murders are skyrocketing, rooftop snipers are targeting civilians and many children are no longer going to school for fear of being caught in the crossfire. or be kidnapped.
Salvador said Haitians in some neighborhoods of the capital with little or no police presence are taking matters into their own hands.
“Just two days ago, in Port-au-Prince, a group of civilians took 13 suspected gang members from police custody, beat them to death and burned their bodies,” she said.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the envoy said she was concerned about the emergence of these “self-defense” groups.
“This is really dangerous. In the region, in Latin America, we have had experience with self-defense groups in other countries,” said Salvador, who is a former foreign minister from Ecuador. “It’s something that has to be stopped before it starts.”
She also called on the Security Council to authorize the deployment of a specialized non-UN international force to support Haiti’s national police, saying the need to address the deteriorating security situation “cannot be overemphasized.”
“Further delay in addressing the unprecedented insecurity in Haiti could also lead to a spread of insecurity in the region,” she said.
The neighboring Foreign Minister of the Dominican Republic shared this concern and asked why the Security Council had not acted yet.
“There are examples of other support initiatives for other countries in crisis, where international aid did not have to complete such a difficult journey to reach those in need,” said Minister Roberto Alvarez Gil. “If we’re honest, we’re starting to think that as some people say, there’s a hierarchy of countries in need that determines the order in which they get attention.”
Haiti is the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere.
Gil compared the situation in Port-au-Prince to an internal armed conflict.
“Today, what we are witnessing is the disintegration of the Haitian state,” he said.
The UN Office on Drugs and Crime says the violence is being fueled by the trafficking of high-caliber weapons and ammunition in Haiti. The country is a transit hub for Colombian cocaine and Jamaican cannabis destined for the United States and Western Europe.
In a report last month, the UNODC said the United States, and in particular the state of Florida, is the main source of illegal firearms coming into Haiti by land, air and most often by sea. The networks buy the guns in US states with looser gun control laws and fewer purchase restrictions and smuggle them through Florida to Haiti. They include high powered rifles like AK47, AR15 and Galils.
Last October, the Security Council imposed sanctions on Haitian gangs, including an arms embargo, asset freezes and travel bans.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/at-un-haitian-foreign-minister-pleads-for-international-help/7067693.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Roadshow launched to promote international science and technology innovation competition
- At the UN, the Haitian Foreign Minister calls for international help
- Live updates from the Trump trial today: E Jean Carroll fights back tears as she describes extremely painful rape
- Carrie Fisher will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Star Wars Day
- New search tools added to Google Docs, Slides, and Sheets
- 8 study tips for finals week | FIU news
- Turkey: Erdogan announces pause in re-election campaign due to illness
- Jacob Rees-Mogg’s clash with guest GB News gets messy
- NDP calls out Manitoba Education Minister for comparing Wab Kinew to an Indigenous actor
- What has Sarfaraz Khan done in the past 2 years in domestic cricket to earn a spot in India’s test side
- Fashion retail legend Martin Sneider talks about his debut novel Shelf Life
- The International Stock Exchange Group launches private markets offering