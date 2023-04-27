International student experiences at SLU – The University News

International
International student experiences at SLU
The most eye-catching building at Saint Louis University is the Center for Global Citizenship with flags representing dozens of different countries flying at any given time. It is an indication that international students from all over the world call SLU their alma mater. And the numbers seem to be growing.
statesman shows that in the middle of the 2020-21 pandemic year, the number of international students in the United States fell to 914,095 compared to a peak enrollment of 1,095,299 in 2019-2020. However, 2021-22 saw an increase in enrollment to 948,519 international students. Unlimited reports that in 2021, international students contributed $28.4 billion to the US economy and supported more than 306,308 jobs.
However, international students provide more than just a boost to the economy. According to Boundless, [International students] also improve the intellectual and cultural environment for American students. The relationships and experiences shared by local and international students have long-term impacts on personal, socio-economic and even political growth.
However, there is another side to this data that has not been told: what is the level of acceptance and support that international students receive?
Although there are almost one million students from over 200 countries studying in the US, there is not a broader understanding of the value they bring to American society and face educational and immigration barriers at every step of the way, Dr. Rajika Bhandari said in an interview with International Study.
When surveying the experiences of international students, official university reports often only ask questions like: How did the US education system help advance your career? The harsh personal testimonies of international students remain in the shadows. University News interviewed international students at SLU to learn about their experience of feeling welcome and supported on a US campus. With concerns ranging from academic to socio-cultural, students say more needs to be done.
Grace Makaza, a communications student completing her final year in the Master’s Program, said she appreciated the availability of professors and library resources at SLU. This is something she felt she did not get in Zimbabwe, her home country. However, she also sees a clear divide between international and local students in her classes.
Local students sit on one side and international students on the other, Makaza said.
In addition to social challenges, she said it was a struggle to navigate health care costs when she first came to the United States. Getting health insurance and paying for it is expensive for US citizens, but it can be even more difficult for international students who can’t work more than 20 hours a week.
My sister is a funded international graduate student. She had to be rushed to urgent care and had to pay $500 out of pocket, which was not covered by the insurance she got from her department, Makaza said.
Makaza has attended several CPT (Curricular Practical Training) and OPT (Optional Practical Training) sessions in 2021 and recommends more specialized workshops to better meet the diverse needs of students.
[The international services office] should offer personalized workshops because holding a large OPT session for students from so many different countries and different majors doesn’t seem specific enough, and many students may leave the session without learning anything, Grace said.
Koyena Biswas, another master’s student in the Department of Communication, from Mumbai, India, added that adjusting to spoken language, street language, slang and different dialects was an initial hurdle for her. However, she appreciates international exposure through programs such as International Offices’ CPT and OPT seminars and occasional cultural events organized by SLU.
Cultural events organized by the International Office are definitely heart-warming like the Holi event because you can eat your food and listen to the music of your languages, Biswas said.
For non-STEM international students, there seem to be fewer support systems. Meha Gupta, who is completing her final year in the English Department’s master’s program, from Jammu, India, said today’s influx of international students is very STEM-focused, so many career-oriented and fun events cater to for this field. In addition, she said, orientation days and commencement events aimed at introducing and welcoming students to campus are geared more toward graduate students. She said that as a new student, she would appreciate it if there were events that included graduate students.
Filing taxes, especially for the first time, can be an additional source of anxiety for international students. With no guardian or tax official to support them, international students are left to do their own research and learn through trial and error.
Mawufemor Amuzu, a first-year graduate student from Ghana studying communication, said she had recently had several questions about her taxes, but said the international office was unwilling to give her any concrete answers.
[The international office] instructed us to get the tax officials but there is an amount to be paid. There were simple questions that could have been better answered by international services. For example, I asked if international students can have taxes because I have debt and I don’t know how I owe because I came in the fall of 2022. I contacted Sprintax but they also avoided the questions. We need help with [these issues]Amuzu said.
As the number of international students increases post-pandemic, this subset of the student population can positively transform campuses across the country. Meanwhile, many international students say there should be concrete and specialized support to ensure their success abroad.

