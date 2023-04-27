International
Burundi: The arrest of the former prime minister an opportunity for reckoning
After the arrest of ex The Prime Minister of Burundi, Alain-Guillaume Bunyon, on April 21, 2023 and his right-hand man Dsir Uwamahoro on April 18, 2023, Amnesty Internationals Deputy Regional Director Flavia Mwangovya said:
This is an opportunity for the Burundian authorities to ensure accountability for serious human rights violations. Alain-Guillaume Bunyon, in his previous role as minister of public security, had oversight responsibility for the police, which violently suppressed real and perceived political opponents. Amnesty International has documented the involvement of Dsir Uwamahoro, who held several senior positions in the police, in such violations.
The Burundian authorities should investigate all allegations of their involvement in serious human rights violations and crimes under international law, and if there is sufficient admissible evidence, bring anyone suspected of responsibility to justice in trials of rights. Authorities must also provide victims with access to justice and effective remedies.
However, the lack of transparency around arrests and detentions is worrying. Authorities should ensure that detainees are immediately allowed access to their lawyers and family visits. The authorities must also ensure that their rights to a fair trial and rights to freedom from torture and other ill-treatment are fully respected. They must also refrain from retaliating against the Alain-Guillaume Bunyonis family, who were reportedly held incommunicado in their home for five days. Unless family members are targeted for investigation, there is no legitimate reason why they should not be allowed to move and communicate freely.
Background
Alain-Guillaume Bunyonis’ homes in the economic capital Bujumbura and in Rutana in southeastern Burundi were searched on April 17. Minister of the Interior said on April 19 that the whereabouts of Alain-Guillaume Bunyonis were unknown, but confirmed that Dsir Uwamahoro had been arrested on 18 April and was being interrogated. Amnesty International has previously documented and reported on human rights violations committed by both the police under the supervision of Alain-Guillaume Bunyonis as minister and Dsir Uwamahoro, who has held several senior positions in the police.
Reports began circulating on Friday 21 April that Bunyoni had been arrested in Bujumbura Rural. On April 22, the National Human Rights Commission posted on Twitter that they had visited Alain-Guillaume Bunyon in detention, and that he had not been tortured or subjected to any other abuse, and that his family had been informed. They did not specify where he was being stopped or for what reason.
According to one STATEMENT issued by the Attorney General of the Republic on April 23, he was arrested on April 21 in Nyamuzi in rural Bujumbura province, without mentioning what he was accused of.
On April 24, the spokesperson of the Supreme Court confirmed during a press conference he was being held by the National Intelligence Service (SNR, National Information Service) and that he was accused of threatening national security, the proper functioning of the national economy and receiving interest illegally. She too confirmed that his family did not yet have the right to visit him, but this restriction would soon be lifted. It is not known if he has access to a lawyer.
His wife and four of their children were reportedly not allowed to leave their home from April 17 to 22. His daughter, who is abroad, posted on Twitter that she was unable to contact them during all that time.
Alain-Guillaume Bunyoni served as prime minister under President Ndayishimiye from June 2020 to September 2022, when he was dismissed after the president accused unidentified people of plotting a coup against him. The 51-year-old previously held the post of Minister of Public Security from August 2015 to June 2020, as well as from 2007 to 2011, and was one of the core group of leaders who dominate the ruling party, the National Council for the Defense of Democracy- Forces for the Defense of Democracy (National Council for the Defense of Democracy-Forces for the Defense of DemocracyCNDD-FDD).
In its 2017 decision to open an investigation into the situation in Burundi, the International Criminal Court cited reported information that the basement of the Alain-Guillaume Bunyonis residence in Bujumbura was used as an unofficial detention site. It was on the US sanctions list from 2015 until November 2021, when the program ended. In December 2022, the US placed him under travel restrictions for his involvement in a serious human rights violation.
