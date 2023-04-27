International
The European Commission publishes further guidance on the interpretation of the SFDR
On April 14, 2023, the European Commission published its responses1to the questions2raised by the European Supervisory Authorities (ESA) for a number of areas of uncertainty in the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) requiring the interpretation of Union law. The responses generally reinforce the message that the SFDR regime is strategy-neutral and does not dictate which products are or may be considered Article 8 or Article 9 products. Therefore, market participants must make their own judgments about the investments of and must ensure that their findings clearly define their assumptions and methodologies.
Definition of sustainable investment
The Commission clarified that financial products such as undertakings for collective investment in transferable securities (UCITS) and alternative investment funds (AIF) can invest in the general capital or debt of a company and this can be counted as a sustainable investment, provided they are able to explain how they have determined the investments’ contribution to environmental or social objectives, how the investments do not cause significant harm to any environmental or social investment objectives, and how the investee companies meet governance requirements well.
Investing in an activity that contributes to an environmental objective
The Commission noted that the SFDR does not provide for minimum requirements regarding the concepts of contribution, substantial harm or good governance. Financial market participants are required to make their own estimates and ensure that they adequately disclose their assumptions supporting those estimates. However, the Commission noted that, in relation to the do no significant harm principle, it would likely be insufficient to include a transition plan aimed at ensuring that the investment does not cause significant harm in the future.
Article 9(3) products that have an objective of reducing carbon emissions
As the requirements of Article 9(3) are neutral in terms of product design, the Commission confirmed that financial products that have an objective of reducing carbon emissions can follow either an active or a passive investment strategy. If you use an active strategy and do not passively track the Paris Aligned Standards (PAB), the Climate Transition Standards (CTB) or any other index, financial market participants must provide a detailed explanation of how ongoing efforts to achieve the carbon reduction target. emissions are provided in relation to achieving the long-term global warming targets of the Paris Agreement.
When financial products passively track PAB and CTB, financial market participants are not required to provide a detailed explanation of how the ongoing effort to achieve the target of reducing carbon emissions in relation to the achievement of long-term global warming objectives is ensured of Paris. The agreement.
Promoting the reduction of carbon emissions for the purposes of Article 8
The Commission confirmed that it is possible for a product to simply promote the reduction of carbon emissions for the purposes of Article 8 SFDR, rather than having it as an objective pursuant to Article 9. However, pre-contractual, periodic and website disclosures and marketing the materials must be clear so that investors are not misled into thinking that reducing carbon emissions is an objective and that the product is aimed at sustainable investment.
What does consideration mean in relation to consideration of major adverse impacts?
According to Article 7(1), financial market participants are required to indicate how they consider the main adverse impacts (PAI) on sustainability factors in relation to a financial product. The Commission has clarified that the description regarding adverse impacts must include a description of the adverse impacts and the procedures established to mitigate them.
PAI threshold of 500 employees
When considering who should be included in the definition of employee for the purposes of determining whether the PAI threshold of 500 employees has been exceeded, reference should be made to the relevant definition of employee under applicable national legislation.
In addition, the exemption under Article 23 of the Accounting Directive (exemption of parent companies that are subsidiaries of a larger group from the preparation of consolidated financial statements and a consolidated management report) does not apply when considering the meaning of parent undertakings of a large group under Article 4(4) SFDR.
Periodic disclosure frequency for portfolio management services
The Commission clarified that the periodic reports required in relation to the provision of portfolio management services in accordance with Article 11 SFDR must be carried out annually and not quarterly. These reports must be based on the models of periodic reports defined in the SFDR Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2022/1288.
Next steps
We will continue to monitor and report on developments. Please contact your usual Akin contact or the authors for further information.
|
