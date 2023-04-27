Britain’s poor health record costs the economy £43bn a year, report says | economic growth (GDP)

International
Britain’s poor health record is costing the economy £43 billion a year and reducing the annual income of individuals affected by long-term illness by up to £2,200 a year on average, a report says.
With official figures showing more days lost to illness than at any time since 2004, the Institute for Public Policy Research said improving the nation’s health was vital both to the economy and to raising the incomes of disadvantaged groups. .
The left-of-centre think tank said the government should aim to make Britain the healthiest country in the world within 30 years and urged ministers to make efforts to tackle the long-term disease, the health equivalent of the drive for net zero carbon emissions.
In a report covering seven years before and during the Covid pandemic, the IPPR said the population’s health was going backwards. The United Kingdom had rising rates of death and injury, including the highest incidence of long-term health conditions, and since 1960 had fallen from 7th to 23rd place for life expectancy among members of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development group of countries wealthy.
Illness was a factor in half of people leaving work and had a significant impact on individuals’ earnings and job prospects, the thinktank said. The report found that in the five years before the pandemic, the annual earnings of someone with a new physical illness fell by an average of 1,800. The impact on annual earnings was even more pronounced for people with a new mental health condition, falling by an average of about 2200.
As of 2020, someone with a new chronic physical illness experienced an average drop of 1,400 in annual income, while the onset of a mental health condition saw a drop of about 1,700 on average.
The IPPR said the UK needed new health and prosperity legislation, modeled after the Climate Change Act 2008, to mainstream health into policy-making.
The report found that the loss of earnings after illness had a number of causes, including people leaving work, working fewer hours or not returning to work when they might have done so had they been in better health.
IPPR said: For many, these costs prove life-changing. Among those diagnosed with a long-term illness since the pandemic, two in five lost 10% or more of their earnings. Chronic physical conditions are estimated to have forced 700,000 people out of work in the same period, giving up all their hard-earned income.
Those groups hardest hit by the impact of the disease, the low paid, women and people from minority ethnic backgrounds would benefit most from an improvement in health, the IPPR added.
Dame Sally Davies, a former chief medical officer for England who co-chairs the IPPR commission on health and prosperity, said: We already know that the UK is worse off in health than most other comparable countries and that this it has a tremendous human and economic impact. cost. We also know exactly which policies and innovations can transform health. So it is mystifying why UK politicians, in all parties, have failed to take decisive action.
We need a radical increase in our national ambitions on a par with the Victorian efforts to transform sewage and clean up slums. Why shouldn’t Britain be the healthiest country in the world?
Figures from the Office for National Statistics released on Wednesday showed that the sickness absence rate, the percentage of hours lost at work due to illness or injury, rose to 2.6% in 2022, an increase of 0.4 percentage points from 2021 and up. highest since 2004, when it was 2.7%.
Carys Roberts, executive director of the IPPR and a member of its health and prosperity committee, said: Well-designed missions can work to transform agendas. This has been true for climate change, where while much remains to be done, the net zero ambition has catalyzed and coordinated change.
That’s why they were calling for a health mission to be legislated at its long-term net zero.
