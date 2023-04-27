Connect with us

International

US President Joe Biden will visit Papua New Guinea on his way to Australia

US President Joe Biden will visit Papua New Guinea on his way to Australia

 


Planning is underway for US President Joe Biden to make a historic visit to Papua New Guinea en route to Australia next month as the US continues to increase its diplomatic push in the Pacific.

PNG and US officials have told the ABC Mr Biden is likely to meet his PNG counterpart James Marape and other Pacific leaders in Port Moresby after attending G7 leaders in Hiroshima on May 20 and 21, and before traveling to Australia for the Four Leaders’ Meeting in Sydney on May 24.

If the trip is confirmed, Mr Biden will become the first sitting US president in at least recent history to visit any Pacific Island country, excluding US territories in the region.

It will also mark a period of intense high-level diplomatic activity in Port Moresby in the run-up to the Quad meeting.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already announced that he will also meet Pacific island leaders in Port Moresby on his way from Japan to Australia, as New Delhi moves to expand its influence in the Pacific.

Biden’s arrangements are still being finalized

The governor of PNG’s West New Britain province, Sasindran Muthuvel, confirmed that Modi and Biden were expected to visit Port Moresby in late May.

“This will be a busy schedule [for Mr Modi]because it will only be a one-day visit on May 22, where he will meet all the Pacific leaders, he will meet our Prime Minister,” he told the ABC’s Wantok programme.

“And now I hear that the President of the United States is coming, [too].”

Multiple US government sources confirmed the plan for a presidential visit, but noted that it had not yet been fully finalized and that deals were still being discussed.

An official told the ABC the US president was expected to hold bilateral talks with PNG leaders and top bureaucrats in Port Moresby, as well as meet other Pacific island leaders.

At the White House summit, the US pledged more than $130 million to help Pacific countries tackle climate challenges.(Provided by: US Department of State)

PNG Foreign Minister Justin Tkatchenko told the ABC earlier this month that the US and PNG were finalizing a Defense Cooperation Agreement following talks between officials in Hawaii and PNG earlier this year.

“We have an understanding to ensure that our defense capabilities are enhanced through training, infrastructure, asset upgrades,” Mr. Tkatchenkosaid.

“It’s about building our skills. That’s very important.”

If the defense deal is signed by the two leaders, it will follow a recent Status of Forces Agreement, which PNG signed with the UK government last week, and a similar pact signed with France at the end of last year.

PNG and Australia are also working on their own bilateral security treaty and have pledged to finalize negotiations by June.

Mr. Biden’s visit would also come against the backdrop of efforts by Washington and Beijing for influence across the region.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023-04-27/us-president-joe-biden-visit-papua-new-guinea-australia/102270686

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: