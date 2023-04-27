US President Joe Biden will visit Papua New Guinea on his way to Australia

Planning is underway for US President Joe Biden to make a historic visit to Papua New Guinea en route to Australia next month as the US continues to increase its diplomatic push in the Pacific.

Main points: US President Joe Biden to meet Pacific leaders under plans to stop in Port Moresby

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also meet Pacific Island leaders in Port Moresby Biden’s trip to PNG has yet to be fully wrapped up

PNG and US officials have told the ABC Mr Biden is likely to meet his PNG counterpart James Marape and other Pacific leaders in Port Moresby after attending G7 leaders in Hiroshima on May 20 and 21, and before traveling to Australia for the Four Leaders’ Meeting in Sydney on May 24.

If the trip is confirmed, Mr Biden will become the first sitting US president in at least recent history to visit any Pacific Island country, excluding US territories in the region.

It will also mark a period of intense high-level diplomatic activity in Port Moresby in the run-up to the Quad meeting.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already announced that he will also meet Pacific island leaders in Port Moresby on his way from Japan to Australia, as New Delhi moves to expand its influence in the Pacific.

Biden’s arrangements are still being finalized

The governor of PNG’s West New Britain province, Sasindran Muthuvel, confirmed that Modi and Biden were expected to visit Port Moresby in late May.

“This will be a busy schedule [for Mr Modi]because it will only be a one-day visit on May 22, where he will meet all the Pacific leaders, he will meet our Prime Minister,” he told the ABC’s Wantok programme.

“And now I hear that the President of the United States is coming, [too].”

Multiple US government sources confirmed the plan for a presidential visit, but noted that it had not yet been fully finalized and that deals were still being discussed.

An official told the ABC the US president was expected to hold bilateral talks with PNG leaders and top bureaucrats in Port Moresby, as well as meet other Pacific island leaders.

At the White House summit, the US pledged more than $130 million to help Pacific countries tackle climate challenges. ( )

PNG Foreign Minister Justin Tkatchenko told the ABC earlier this month that the US and PNG were finalizing a Defense Cooperation Agreement following talks between officials in Hawaii and PNG earlier this year.

“We have an understanding to ensure that our defense capabilities are enhanced through training, infrastructure, asset upgrades,” Mr. Tkatchenkosaid.

“It’s about building our skills. That’s very important.”

If the defense deal is signed by the two leaders, it will follow a recent Status of Forces Agreement, which PNG signed with the UK government last week, and a similar pact signed with France at the end of last year.

PNG and Australia are also working on their own bilateral security treaty and have pledged to finalize negotiations by June.

Mr. Biden’s visit would also come against the backdrop of efforts by Washington and Beijing for influence across the region.

The Biden administration has intensified its diplomatic efforts in the Pacific, including hosting a major White House Summit with Pacific Island leaders in September of last year.

Meanwhile, the US is expanding its diplomatic network in Pacific countries, opening a new Embassy in the Solomon Islands and preparing to establish new diplomatic missions in Vanuatu, Kiribati and Tonga.

It has also appointed a new envoy to the Pacific Islands Forum and moved to expand the Peace Corps presence in the region and create a new regional mission for the US Agency for International Development.

The Biden administration has also pledged to invest more than $1.2 billion in key Pacific priorities over the next decade; the bulk of which is about $900 million in new funding for a Forum Fisheries Agency agreement, which provides critical income for Pacific countries.

However, that money remains hostage to negotiations in the US Congress as both major parties haggle over the US foreign aid budget.

There has long been speculation about Mr. Biden’s visit to the Pacific this year, especially after the recent trip to the region by the president’s top Asia adviser, Kurt Campbell.

Micronesian leaders also noted Mr Biden’s visit earlier this year in a surprise statement included in a wider joint statement, while Pacific officials told the ABC last month the president could come to the region immediately before the Quad summit .

Biden’s visit would be significant for the region

The last senior representative of the Biden administration to visit the Pacific was US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who traveled to Fiji in February last year to meet Pacific island leaders.

In 2018, then US Vice President Mike Pence also attended the APEC meeting alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping in Port Moresby, while then US Secretary of State Hilary Clinton traveled to the Cook Islands in 2012 for Forum leaders of the Pacific Islands. meeting

US Secretary of State Antony Blinkentroi traveled to Fiji in February last year to meet the leaders of the Pacific island. ( )

The US has repeatedly insisted that its renewed interest in the region is not driven by a desire to push back against China’s influence, but because it wants to contribute to stability in the region by helping Pacific island nations deal with threats serious issues such as climate change and illegal fishing.

However, the US president’s planned visit is yet another reminder of how strategic competition is intensifying across the region.

Australia’s chairman at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, Charles Edel, told the ABC that a visit by Mr Biden would have real historical significance.

“A first presidential trip to the Pacific would allow President Biden to build on the Pacific Islands summit he hosted last September in Washington,” Mr. Edelsaid.

“It will also show how seriously the White House is taking its engagement with the Pacific Island community.”

Tkatchenko said it was a “delicate balancing act” for Papua New Guinea as it sought to open up new economic opportunities with China while allaying the strategic concerns of traditional partners such as Australia.

“For the US and Australia to step up in a bigger way just shows you the level of concern these countries have,” he said.

“We will continue to work with China, we will continue to support China in the areas of economic independence, in trade, in building our nation. And we will stand by our partners in security.”

ABC reached out to the US Embassy in Papua New Guinea for comment about the planned visit, but it referred all questions to staff at the White House, who declined to comment.