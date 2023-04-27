High Commissioner addresses ECLAC Forum on Sustainable Development Goals

Video message from the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Trk

Warm greetings to all of you. Thank you to Argentina and the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean for the opportunity to address this meeting.

Human history is marked by millions of milestones. One of those moments happened 75 years ago, when the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was adopted, giving recognition to the inherent dignity and worth of every human being on our planet.

He laid out a guiding vision where human rights would form the foundation of freedom, justice and peace.

And it provided a beacon of hope for a world recovering from the destruction, despair and deep pain of two global wars.

According to Hernan Santa Cruz, Chilean lawyer and one of the drafters of the Declaration, human rights originate from the fact that they are not granted by any state.

This region has defended human rights for decades.

The Latin American and Caribbean contingent present at the founding conference of the UN in 1945 pushed for a human rights agenda. After that, your region played a key role in ensuring that economic, social and cultural rights were included in the Universal Declaration, making indivisibility and universality the guiding principles of the human rights framework.

All rights for everyone, no matter where.

colleagues,

Agenda 2030 the focus of your discussion is based on the Universal Declaration.

Without human rights there can be no sustainable development. Three weeks ago, this was recognized by the Human Rights Council with the historic resolution emphasizing the urgency of integrating human rights into countries’ plans to implement the Sustainable Development Goals. This resolution was co-sponsored by Chile and Luxembourg and co-sponsored by other Latin American and Caribbean countries.

In a time of multiple and deep global crisis, this solution is crucial.

We are now halfway to 2030, but we are far behind. Human rights abuses are accelerating in many countries, especially as the consequences and aftershocks of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to be felt.

The Latin American and Caribbean region has long experienced some of the highest rates of socioeconomic inequality in the world.

COVID-19 deepened these divisions, with the health and economic consequences of the pandemic disproportionately affecting women, indigenous peoples, people of African descent, the elderly, people in detention, LGBTIQ+ people, as well as refugees and migrants.

Millions of people were further plunged into extreme poverty, accompanied, to varying degrees, by weak social security and health systems, fragile institutions, limited diversification of economies and high numbers of informal workers.

Recovery from the pandemic requires more than stabilization and economic growth. It demands that economic efforts to rebuild better be imbued with human rights. It means the fight against inequalities and the full realization of economic, social and cultural rights. It means budgets and policies focused on the most marginalized. And that means prioritizing universal healthcare and social protection, access to education and the sustainability of our planet.

We also need to go beyond national averages by sharing data. Better data means better policies to eliminate inequalities.

And we need to empower people, including those who have been marginalized, to actively engage in political processes.

National efforts must be accompanied by global solidarity, in the spirit of the right to development. A global financial architecture that is fit for purpose – enabling states to expand fiscal space for human rights and sustainable development is essential. The Bridgetown Initiative, led by the Prime Minister of Barbados, is a positive example that does just that.

colleagues,

The 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights is an opportunity to rekindle the promise of human rights for all. My Offices Human Rights 75 initiative aims to create a renewed and worldwide consensus on the global human rights agenda.

I look forward to working with all of you and count on your support to achieve this critical vision.

As you know, the results of this regional forum will feed into future global discussions on the SDGs. As leaders in the Latin American and Caribbean region present here today, your voices are vital in reminding the world that human rights are the most powerful tools at our disposal to emerge from the crisis and create a beginning of young.

I wish you productive and complementary discussions.