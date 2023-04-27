Report of the OSCE Head of Mission in Moldova, April 2023: UK response





Thank you Mr. Chairman and thank you Ambassador Keiderling for your report to the Permanent Council. I join the other speakers in thanking you and your team in Moldova for your efforts during a period of great challenge. Ambassador, let me begin by reiterating the UK’s unwavering support for its mission and mandate. The importance of the work of the Missions, including the monitoring of the Security Zone, cannot be overstated. We commend the Missions’ efforts against your three goals: preventing escalation, reversing the deterioration of relations between Chisinau and Tiraspol, and finding practical solutions to everyday life challenges for all citizens. We look forward to continuing our support under an extended mandate and call for an early agreement on this. Russia’s unjustified occupation of Ukraine continues to impose serious, direct consequences on Moldova and the wider region. Moldova has shown extraordinary courage in responding to the challenges posed by this illegal war and extraordinary compassion in welcoming almost one million Ukrainian refugees over the course of the conflict, of whom more than 100,000 currently reside in the country. Meanwhile, it is essential that we do not forget the needs of the Moldovan people and the government’s reform agenda. As our Foreign Secretary stated during his visit to Moldova in Chisinau in March, you are not alone. Ambassador, the willingness of Chisinau and Tiraspol to continue meeting and negotiating continues to present grounds for cautious optimism. We congratulate you on facilitating this process and encourage the parties to continue discussions, with the common understanding that all negotiations are designed to lead to the outcome envisaged and agreed upon by all OSCE participating States in the Ministerial Councils of consecutive: an outcome that respects Moldova’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, with a special status for Transnistria. Starting from this position of common understanding, the daily needs of the populations on both sides of the Nistru can be effectively addressed. It is to this end that the UK encourages parties to continue their efforts to deliver tangible results for their populations. Furthermore, we welcome the progress made by the Missions’ confidence-building projects, which provide a valuable contribution to maintaining peace and stability for Moldova. We support your continued work to empower women’s voices across Moldova through the Women, Peace and Security agenda and in the fight against gender-based violence in all its forms. We firmly believe that progress against these goals is the foundation for a lasting resolution of the conflict. We note with regret the lack of progress in either the removal of potentially dangerous munitions from Cobasna, nor the withdrawal of illegally deployed Russian forces stationed in the Transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova. In accordance with UN General Assembly Resolutions, Russian troops stationed on the sovereign territory of Moldova without the consent of the host country must leave. We reiterate our call to Russia to withdraw its forces without delay and urgently formulate a proposal to resume the process of removing and destroying the munitions from the Cobasna area. Ambassador Keiderling, I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your leadership and to reaffirm the United Kingdom’s continued support for you and the Mission in fulfilling your mandate and ensuring peace and stability for the Moldovan people. Thank you.

