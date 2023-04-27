Pilot Scheme to work with those with experienced experience in the criminal justice system





The CIPD Trust has joined forces with two organisations, St Giles’ Trust AND Offployto run a pilot supported by the People’s Profession, developed to help people with lived experience of the criminal justice system re-enter the workplace and maintain current roles. Over 100 professionals registered to find out more and lend their support at a webinar which was held this week to launch the initiative, which is a first for the CIPD Trust. The CIPD Trust was set up last year to help people get into work, back into work and develop in their roles. It aims to be inclusive and inspire change by empowering people to seek and secure opportunities by providing access to the expertise of CIPD members and industry partners. Sally Eley, Head of the CIPD Trust, said; “We are excited about this pilot and exploring new ways to support those with lived experience in the criminal justice system by tapping into people’s professional skills and expertise. Getting a job is one of the key factors in supporting to those with lived experience, their lives are back on track and with the cost of doing it again costing the economy £18 billion a year, initiatives like this are exciting as they have real potential to scale. We are running the pilot for six months and will have around 20 mentors and mentees coming together and working together to build things like confidence, skills and help those who have been out of the workplace for a while to become comfortable and quiet. . We are delighted to be working with St Giles Trust and Offploy, who both have significant expertise in this area which they will bring to the pilot.” Andrew Parker, skills center manager at St Giles Trust, said; “This is an exciting partnership. We have many staff members with lived experience in the criminal justice system. Our goal is to create social justice and a society where everyone has a future. We want those who have left their experience to live after to benefit from the experiences and expertise of others and to empower them at work.” Rik Willis, Service Manager at Offploy, said; “We look forward to working in partnership with the CIPD on this pilot to promote positive change. We have had great success with peer-mentored programs for those who have just left prison. Employers often come to us asking how to we hire people with conviction but not I don’t know where to start Running this project with the CIPD will give more HR managers the confidence to safely hire people with lived experience, but it will also ‘give many of our candidates the vital new opportunity they need.’ For more information about the pilot or the CIPD Trust, please contact: [email protected]

