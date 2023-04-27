Changing the conversation about mental health

At the beginning of the Sixth Sanad, our article main issues highlighted the key challenges and opportunities for improving mental health and wellbeing in Wales. A key message was that mental health is not just within the NHS, but is a much wider public health issue. Improvements in mental health services are needed, but we also need to look much further upstream.

Determinants of mental health

Our mental health is, to a large extent, shaped by social, economic and physical environments we live. While mental health problems can affect anyone, some groups of people are disproportionately at risk. This is often related to inequalities in society, including those related to protected characteristics and other factors such as income, housing, access to education and employment. our March 2022 article focused on poverty as one of the main factors contributing to poor mental health.

For good mental health, people relational needs (ie having secure and supportive relationships with families, friends and communities) must also be met. Connection and a sense of belonging are essential. Unfortunately, for many people there are still significant barriers to accessing services, opportunities and participating in everyday activities. The impact of loneliness and isolation is a growing public health concern.

Health and Social Care Commission Inquiry

Health and Social Care Committees December 2022 report on addressing mental health disparities calls for a clearer, more coherent narrative, mental health is about more than the presence or absence of mental illness. We need a much greater focus on the causes of poor mental health and the building blocks of well-being. The report concludes that the population’s mental health will not improve (and will continue to deteriorate) without effective action address the impact of traumaand address inequalities in society and the wider determinants of mental health:

This message, combined with a clear ambition to reduce mental health inequalities, should be at the heart of the Welsh Government’s new mental health strategy.

WHEREAS The Welsh Government accepted this, its response to this key recommendation is very brief and the extent to which the Welsh Government shares the ambitions of the Committees report is not clear. Mental health and social change charity Platfform believes this is a missed opportunity:

This could be another bold moment in our country, to set a new direction in public services and beyond. Instead, it seems as if the depth of the report and the implications for Wales were missed. We need clear vision and leadership to drive the change needed here.

An advisory group with lived experience worked alongside the Committee during this investigation. The group also shared its disappointment with the Welsh Government’s response, which participants felt lacked clarity, commitment and understanding of the issues experienced by people subject to mental health inequalities.

The medical model

IN testimony for the commission’s investigation, stakeholders describe an outdated model for mental health that fails to address people’s broader needs. Mental health services tend to be based on a medical model of illness. Diagnosis guides the support/treatment provided, but the human needs underlying a person’s mental health difficulties are often ignored or underexplored.

People with co-morbidities or dual diagnoses can find it very difficult to access support. This may be a separate issue for neurodivergent peoplepeople with learning disabilityand for people with substance abuse issues. Neurodiversity Charity ADHD Foundation for example, reports that children reaching the threshold for child and adolescent mental health services (CAMHS), including because of self-harm, eating disorders or suicide attempts, are denied counseling support – “Because it’s their ADHD” .

The Committee’s report sets out 27 broad recommendations, including actions to:

improving access to services;

build the capacity of the mental health and wider workforce to meet diverse needs;

develop social description: and

strengthen provisions for neurodivergent people, people facing language/communication barriers and people with severe mental illness.

Powers to address mental health inequalities

To understand exactly how far the Welsh Government can go in improving the mental health and well-being of the population, the Committee asked for an honest assessment of what policy, legislative and financial levers to tackle poverty and other social determinants of mental health are within Control of Welsh Governments.

of Welsh Government response points out that its ability to tackle poverty is limited – To significantly reduce poverty levels would require a fundamental change in the approach taken by the UK government. However, the response lacks reference to other determinants of mental health, including those over which it has more control (eg housing, transport, community cohesion, access to education and employment).

Implementation is key

During the Committees inquiry, stakeholders described Wales as leading the way Future Generations Legislation AND whole school approach to emotional and mental wellbeing.

A number of related frameworks have been produced or are in development a trauma-informed framework, NEST/NEST framework (a planning tool for the development of mental health support services for children), and a the social framework of prescriptions. Stakeholders have welcomed these but are calling for clarity on how they will translate into meaningful change on the ground.

To address some of the concerns about an implementation gap, a number of the Committee’s recommendations aim to improve monitoring and accountability for the Welsh Governments actions in tackling mental health inequalities, e.g. through the development of outcome measures and regular reporting on progress.

The Welsh Government’s response indicates that a consultation on his successor Together for mental health the strategy will be published at the end of 2023. The new strategy is expected to be comprehensive and the Welsh Government has said that reducing inequalities in mental health will be a key principle. However, stakeholders ask whether a mental health strategy on its own will be sufficient to turn the tide on rising levels of mental illness among the population. As outlined in the Committees report, what is needed is a genuine cross-government approach to tackling inequality and creating the conditions for people to thrive, and governance and accountability structures to ensure system-wide change is implemented.

The Senedd will debate the report of the Health and Social Care Committees on Wednesday 3 May 2023. You can watch this on Senedd.tv.

Article by Philippa Watkins, Senedd Research, Parliament of Wales