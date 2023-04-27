International
The Revd Canon Anna Eltringham to be the new Bishop of Ripon
The Revd Canon Anna Eltringham, currently Team Rector for Oxted, in the Diocese of Southwark, is to be the new Bishop of Ripon, Downing Street announced this morning.
She will swap Surrey’s North Downs for the Yorkshire Dales and more when she becomes Bishop of the Episcopal Area in the Anglican Diocese of Leeds, serving many rural parishes and diverse urban communities from Ripon to Ribblehead and Richmond to Wetherby.
“Being appointed to be the next Bishop of Ripon is an honour. I am excited to serve God and his people in this country and prayerfully grow his Kingdom on earth together,” said Anna.
She grew up in the West Country and studied Business and Anthropology at Durham University, which sparked a love of the northern countryside.
“I have felt drawn to the north of England for several years and have a strong sense of God’s call to this particular role,” said Ana.
The Rt Revd Nick Baines, Bishop of Leeds said of the appointment: “I am delighted to welcome the Revd Canon Anna Eltringham as the next Bishop of Ripon and to this important rural area which includes the world famous Yorkshire Dales.
“Our parishes and communities, large and small, will welcome her very warmly, as her commitment to parish ministry and the environment will be evident from the word go.
“Anna’s pastoral care for clergy and lay leaders is evident from her previous work in the Diocese of Southwark and the wider church. It will greatly support our diocesan mission to encourage the Christian faith throughout the Ripon Episcopal Area and beyond.”
Looking forward to her new role, Anna said: “God has placed a number of things on my heart recently, including a passion for climate care and justice; care for the welfare of the clergy and all God’s people; a vision for a church that serves as widely as possible within its buildings; and children and young people at the heart of it all.”
Before entering the ministry, Anna worked in strategic marketing, including a role at Croydon Council, where she launched a successful program that helped local businesses reduce their impact on the environment.
As she became increasingly involved in church, community and justice work, she discerned God’s call to specific ministry, following in the footsteps of her father and previous generations in her family.
Anna was ordained a Deacon in the Diocese of Southwark in 2008 and served her title at Holy Innocents in South Norwood. She then joined the Oxted Team Ministry (four churches in Surrey) where since 2019 she has been Team Rector. Since 2017 she has also been Dean of Women’s Ministry, protecting and developing the ministry of lay and ordained women in the diocese and advising senior staff on such matters. Anna has also served as Honorary Chaplain to the Monarch since 2020.
The Most Revd Stephen Cottrell, Archbishop of York said: “The Revd Canon Anna’s enthusiasm and love for parish ministry and her ability to connect, being an advocate for the welfare of the clergy and serving as Dean of Women’s Ministry , will be a great blessing to the parishes and the Diocese of Leeds.”
Saxophone player Anna is married to Nigel and they have two daughters. They enjoy family trips in her VW T25 van and visit museums, galleries, art events and the seaside. She also enjoys creative writing, walks in the countryside, trying to improve furniture and chatting over a glass of something cold.
