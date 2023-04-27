National Day of Mourning in the Kawartha Lakes





Kawartha Lakes Every year on April 28, we pay our respects and remember the thousands of workers in Canada who have been killed, injured or suffered illness as a result of work-related incidents. We also honor the many families and friends who have been deeply affected by these tragedies. The health and safety of all City staff is our number one priority when providing municipal services to our community. Kawartha Lakes is committed to ensuring that every worker goes home safe and sound at the end of each work day. On April 28, we pause to remember those who have died and recognize those affected by workplace-related incidents and injuries through this National Day of Mourning, commented Ron Taylor, CAO. The Canadian flag will be flown at half-mast at City Hall, Municipal Service Centers and Logie Park to remember and honor those who have died, been injured or become ill at work. Lindsay and District Labor Council Memorial Service Lindsay and District Labor Council will be holding a National Day of Mourning service on Sunday, April 30 at 1pm in Victoria Park. There will be speeches by guest dignitaries, wreath laying and a moment of silence to honor those affected by workplace tragedy or injury. All are welcome to attend. Threads of Life If you or a loved one has been affected by a workplace death, injury or illness, the Workplace Tragedy Family Support Association, known as Threads of Life, may be able to help. They offer peer support, information, online and in-person events to learn healthy coping skills and the opportunity to use your voice to prevent future tragedies. Remember, you are not alone. For more information on how you can commemorate the National Day of Mourning, please visit WSIB Ontario Day of Mourning website. – 30 – Media searches

