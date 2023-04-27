New investments to connect people through the universal and meaningful Internet





The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the European Commission have joined forces to advance universal and meaningful connectivity and help achieve sustainable digital transformation. The new ITU-EC project, Promoting and Measuring Universal and Meaningful Digital Connectivity, will leverage €3 million over a three-year period and help meaningfully connect the world’s population, enabling all people to use the Internet to its potential his complete. The project is part of the EU Global Gateway initiative. Today, the European Commission and ITU, the United Nations specialized agency for information and communication technologies, launched the project together at the Transforming Africa Summit taking place in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, from 26-28 April 2023. European Commissioner Jutta Urpilainen said: The pandemic has been a turning point and recent technological developments have shown us the tremendous impact digitization has on our societies and economies. New technologies have the power to drive competitive, agile, open and innovative smart economies. The EU aims to ensure accessible, inclusive and secure digital connections, putting people first. The digital and green transition is a priority for the European Commission. With our Global Gateway strategy, the EU supports sustainable, high-standard investments towards hard and soft digital infrastructure. Universal and Meaningful Connectivity (UMC) represents the opportunity for everyone to enjoy a safe, enjoyable, enriching and productive online experience at an affordable cost. According to the ITUs Facts and Figures 2022 , 5.3 billion people worldwide are online today. However, many enjoy only basic connectivity, and the remaining 2.7 billion people, roughly one-third of the global population, are completely unconnected to the Internet. The new project aims to assess where countries currently stand and promote evidence-based decision-making to enable effective policy interventions to achieve universal and meaningful connectivity. The project will track and report progress towards UMC objectives and also increase the statistical capacity of countries to measure multiple aspects of UMC at a more timely, accurate and transparent level. It will identify good practices and policy recommendations to accelerate progress towards universal and meaningful connectivity. About Global Gateway The EU’s Global Gateway Strategy provides the framework for EU external action. It is the EU’s positive offer to partner countries in support of their strategic autonomy. This offering aims to narrow the global investment gap with value-driven investments from the public and private sectors, supporting the global economic recovery and accompanying the twin green and digital transitions outside the EU. Worldwide, the Global Gateway aims to mobilize up to €300 billion of investment between 2021 and 2027 with a mix of grants, concessional loans and guarantees to de-risk private sector investments. About ITU of International Telecommunication Union (ITU) is the United Nations’ specialized agency for information and communication technologies (ICT), fostering innovation in ICT together with 193 Member States and a membership of over 900 international and regional companies, universities and organizations.

