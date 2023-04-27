Improving heart failure care in South India

20th Anniversary of Global Health Associates and Scholars



Dr. Anubha Agarwal immigrated from India to the United States with her family when she was about 5 years old. As many immigrant families do, she spent most of her childhood going back and forth, visiting her family in India. During those trips, Agarwal realized the profound differences between the two countries. “Being witness to the inequalities between countries and within each country, I wanted to solve them. Later, I realized that I wanted to do this as a doctor,” she said.

During medical school, Agarwal was quickly drawn to cardiology as a specialty, but wasn’t sure how to integrate it into her goal of solving health disparities in India. That changed once she started working with Dr. Gerald Bloomfield, one of Fogarty’s first cardiology fellows, as part of AMPATH, a partnership between Moi University, Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, Indiana University and the Kenyan Government. With Bloomfield’s mentorship and guidance, she decided to apply for a Fogarty scholarship.

The main goal of Agarwal’s Fogarty year was to answer the question: How can we improve heart failure care in South India? She worked in the state of Kerala, where her first step was to conduct a systematic review of existing heart failure intervention programs. While many improvement programs existed, they had all been studied and refined in high-income countries, making it difficult to understand how they might work in her low-income environment. Agarwal and her colleagues then took that data and conducted qualitative interviews with doctors, nurses, patients and pharmacists, asking them what they thought needed to be done to improve heart failure care. From there, they designed their own quality improvement intervention and tested it among 1,400 heart patients in Kerala for six months.

This marked the end of her Fogarty project, but work on a Kerala-tailored heart program continues.

Using her Fogarty data, Agarwal applied for and was awarded a Pathway to Independence grant from the National Heart, Blood, and Lung Institute. With this grant, she and her team will work again in Kerala evaluating a polypill that combines four different classes of drugs in one pill for heart failure patients. Her mentors in this related project are a direct extension of her experience at Fogarty. Dr. Mark Huffman, a professor of medicine and co-director of the University of Washington Global Health Center, is her primary mentor — and, like Bloomfield, is another of Fogarty’s first cardiology fellows. Dorairaj Prabhakaran, vice president and director of the Center for Chronic Conditions Control at the Public Health Foundation of India, will also serve as her mentor as he did earlier during her fellowship.

“My fellowship at Fogarty was central to what I will spend the next five years of my life working on,” said Agarwal. “My Fogarty year was the most impactful year of my life, both personally and professionally.”

Today, Agarwal works at Washington University in St. Louis. Louis as an assistant professor and co-director of their global cardiovascular health program. She spends about a quarter of her time working with patients; the rest was spent on research related to her project in Kerala. “I have progressed significantly since my Fogarty year because of the phenomenal mentorship,” said Agarwal. “Now, when I think about my leadership priorities, mentoring is at the forefront.”

Agarwal is committed to her new project, global health and her growing family, all of which have come together at once. During her first stay in Kerala, Agarwal met her husband, who was already living in India. The young couple, along with their future child, who will join them in 2023, plan to split their time between Kerala and the US in the coming years.

Agarwal’s advice to those considering a Fogarty scholarship: Take the risk. “It can be difficult to take a year off for your studies when you’re on the path to becoming a doctor in the US, but you never know where it might take you.”

Updated March 9, 2023

