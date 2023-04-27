NDISC Alumnus Spotlight: Charles Sedore 21 | Latest news | News | International Security Center ND

International
Born in Iowa and a graduate of Connecticut High School, Charles Sedore’s journey to Notre Dame began the night of his Eagle Scout Board evaluation, which he passed! Although his college journey did not begin with NDISC, he found his way to us through a friend. Now, Charles is a legislative aide and correspondent for a United States congressman. We were excited to sit down with Charles to talk about his experiences in the NDISC program.
Why did you go to Notre Dame?
As soon as I received my acceptance letter, I knew I would attend the University of Notre Dame. I not only thought of Notre Dame as one of the best schools in the country, but also as a place where I could continue the education of my mind and heart (the high school was founded by the Brothers of the Holy Cross). I also saw myself trying out for the marching band and joining the culture and traditions of the institution.
Why did you decide to study international relations?
I decided to study international relations in the middle of my first year. I was drawn to this field because of the “Introduction to International Relations” course taught by the Professor Susan Pratt-Rosato and “Russia: Between East and West taught by Professor Emily Wang. One of my new friends, Martin (who would become one of my best friends), was also studying international relations at the time. We both ended up graduating with a bachelor’s degree in political science and Russian.
How did you discover NDISC?
Our junior year, Martin was in NDISC. After he described it to me, I looked at the NDISC website and knew I wanted to join. So, I contacted Professor Lindley to ask if I could still apply even though I was a little late in the program. Thankfully, he said I could and enjoyed it last year at Notre Dame at NDISCeven during the pandemic. I regret not learning about NDISC sooner.
Was there a specific class that resonated with you?
I honestly find it hard enough to point to a single class, but rather several! The first was Russia in Revolution with Dr. Marullo, where I would first be introduced to a greater sense of Russian culture, history and politics.
The second was Professor Sebastian Rosatos Realism and its critics. This course helped to further understand international relations and the theory of neorealism. He also introduced me to Professor Rosato, who was my senior thesis advisor.
Finally, I have to mention my thesis course. I tied everything together from my two masters as my thesis explored theories of why states form alliances and what Russia’s future alliances might hold.
After graduation, you interned in the House of Representatives and are now a legislative assistant. Please describe these roles, your responsibilities, and how you bring your NDISC education to work with you.
I graduated from Notre Dame in the spring of 2021 and didn’t have a job lined up right away. Unfortunately, COVID canceled most programs during summer 2020, so I was at a slight disadvantage. I decided to apply for an internship with my Congressional Representative, Rep. Peter Meijer of Grand Rapids. They offered me a position for the fall of 2021, so I moved to Washington, DC in two suitcases with the intention of using my internship to help land a full-time job.
An example of when my NDISC background came in handy was when the Foreign Affairs staffer asked me if I knew anything about the Arctic as it relates to national security as the House Foreign Affairs Committee was holding a hearing on the region. Arctic. I answered yes and helped draft some questions for the Representative to ask.
Currently, I am a legislative assistant for Rep. Brad Wenstrup of Ohio’s Second Congressional District. As a legislative aide, I cover policy areas such as foreign affairs, homeland security, judiciary, budget, education, House Administration, and Oversight. As I cover foreign affairs and homeland security, I draw on my training from NDISC to better understand the complexities and issues facing the country in evaluating legislative proposals.
NDISC provided me with the perfect combination of academic training and practical real-world knowledge needed to be effective in my work.
What would you say to someone who is considering NDISC but isn’t sure it’s the right fit?
I would recommend reaching out to current students or graduates. Hearing current and past students talk about the program and how it has helped them helps paint a better picture of what to expect.
