Army Guard Sniper Team Wins International Sniper Competition > National Guard > Guard News





FORT BENNING, Ga. – It’s official. Soldiers from the US Army National Guard are the best snipers in the world. Four National Guard sniper teams emerged as top contenders in the 2023 International Sniper Competition and all finished in the top 10, with Team 7 placing first. Thirty-five three-person sniper teams from around the world participated in the competition at Fort Benning April 8-13. Team leader Sgt. New Mexico National Guard 1st Class Erik Vargas and Arkansas National Guard Staff Sgts. Benjamin Cotten and Allen Smith of ISC Team 7 secured first place beating out 34 other elite sniper teams from other US military branches such as the US Army Active Component, National Guard, Special Operations, Infantry, Army Rangers, OPFOR, Airborne, Guards Marines, Marine Corps, and the most outstanding sniper teams from Denmark, Ireland, Sweden, Canada, Germany, Netherlands, Estonia, Australia, and the United Kingdom. “Wow! Words can’t express how badly I wanted this and how hard I worked for this achievement and now it’s here,” Vargas said. “My teammates Ben Cotten and Allen Smith both worked hard so that we could share in this victory. It was a tough match against some of the best snipers in the world.” “To say it was a dream come true is an understatement,” Smith said. “Ben Cotten, EJ Vargas and I have worked so hard for this opportunity throughout our careers and to come out on top is an absolute blessing. It was a privilege and an honor to shoot alongside some of the best snipers in the world. The lessons learned in this competition are something I will remember forever.” Cotten said he has wanted to earn the ISC since finishing sniper school. “I watched the event year after year and noticed the caliber of snipers competing. “I worked as hard as I could and learned as much as I could so I could compare myself to them,” Cotten said. “Just the opportunity to participate in this event was a dream come true. “The victory was the final confirmation not only for me, but also for my team. All three of us were equally committed to the goal and I would never have gotten here without them.” Vargas, a full-time security executive in Las Vegas, was an active duty member of the 3rd Ranger Battalion before joining the National Guard seven years ago. He has been a sniper for 10 years. Smith and Cotten are full-time firefighters in Shreveport, Louisiana and sniper instructors. “I am fortunate enough to be able to pass these lessons on to students at the schoolhouse and help develop the deadliest snipers in the world,” Smith said. “Competitions can be a selfish endeavour, but I would like to encourage everyone who attends matches like this to take the knowledge with them.” The International Sniper Competition is combat-focused, testing teams’ ability to communicate and make decisions under stress and fatigue. Teams compete in multiple courses of fire day and night that challenge them physically and mentally. National Guard Teams:

Team 7, All Guard – 1

Team 31, Utah National Guard – second

Team 9, Army National Guard Warrior Training Center – 5

19th Squad, Massachusetts National Guard – 8th

