Manager, Direct Mail – Helen Keller International | Jobs





Helen Keller International New York, New York Background Guided by the remarkable legacy of our co-founder, Helen Keller, Helen Keller Intl works with communities struggling to overcome long cycles of poverty. By providing the essential building blocks of good health, healthy nutrition and clear vision, we help millions of people create lasting change in their lives. Working in more than 20 countries across Africa, Asia, Europe and the United States and together with a global community of supporters, we are working to ensure that every person has the opportunity like Helen did to realize their potential true. Summary of work Job Posting Manager for Helen Keller Intl, Direct Mail (NYC metro area preferred; other locations may be considered.) Guided by the extraordinary legacy of our co-founder, Helen Keller, Helen Keller Intl partners with communities that strive to overcome long cycles of poverty. By providing the essential building blocks of good health, healthy nutrition and clear vision, we help millions of people create lasting change in their lives. Working in more than 20 countries across Africa, Asia, Europe and the United States and together with a global community of supporters, we are working to ensure that every person has the opportunity like Helen did to realize their potential true. Helen Keller is seeking a Manager, Direct Mail to assist our entrepreneurial External Relations department to raise highly flexible unrestricted funds that support the organizations programs around the world. As part of the Major Donor Communities unit, the Manager will develop and execute direct mail campaigns that engage, cultivate, solicit and manage individual donors giving up to $5,000 annually. This position is particularly suitable for candidates who have a significant professional background in direct mail marketing, with relevant experience in multi-channel marketing and building component portfolios. Reports for Reporting to the Director, Major Donor Communities, the Manager will lead efforts to develop successful direct mail campaigns for all segments within the major donor portfolio. By identifying donor behaviors, preferences and desire for impact, the Manager will be a key contributor to creating highly effective outreach that conveys Helen Kellers value proposition, ensures excellent stewardship of donor philanthropy and inspires donors to start, maintain and increase their giving. . The Manager will also be responsible for maintaining fruitful relationships with key vendors and overseeing the day-to-day flow of developing and producing a comprehensive range of direct mail engagements including acquisition, renewal and reactivation campaigns that are designed to drive and developed the main portfolio of donor communities throughout the year. This ideal position will be based in the New York City office (on a hybrid basis). Accountability Development of Strategies Partner with director and key vendors to build and refine strategies for all direct mail campaigns; identify, refine, and monitor metrics that regularly and effectively assess progress toward goals.

Use performance metrics and donor behavioral data to develop actionable reports that inform decisions to ensure program effectiveness.

Serve as deputy lead in developing the direct marketing components of two to three large-scale multi-channel fundraising campaigns per year.

Maintain and apply thorough knowledge of industry trends to donor-focused outreach, engagement and retention strategies. Execute Strategies Engage and inspire donors across multiple portfolio segments of key donor communities by building direct mail campaigns that support departmental strategic goals: acquiring and retaining long-term value donors and moving donors through the giving pyramid.

Monitor and refine the integration of various grassroots campaign efforts with departmental efforts targeting other constituent portfolios (eg major donors, non-donor subscribers).

Ensure systems, protocols and assets are in place to provide excellent donor stewardship for one or more core portfolio segments.

Campaign tracking at the top spearhead level, including developing and/or compiling performance reports; planning and leading internal campaign debriefings; and displaying feedback from department members to incorporate into future plans. Manage relationships with partners and staff Serve as the primary contact for key vendors and internal partners to support the daily execution of 14 to 16 entry-level direct mail campaigns per year; monitor all stages of production and solve problems when necessary.

Liaise with unit and department counterparts to oversee schedules for producing campaign deliverables (strategies, audience definition, mailing plans, copy, images, etc.) that maintain alignment with departmental calendars and vendor schedules.

Collaborate with the Officer, Direct Response Fundraising in achieving digital engagement goals through effective email marketing and donation platforms.

Ensure timely initiation and completion of procurement processes needed to hire vendors serving the Major Donor Communities unit.

Help foster an atmosphere of professional growth and development by providing peer feedback in a context of mutual respect that ensures accountability to the people we serve, our donors and colleagues. Develop Content Partner with the marketing and communications unit, program colleagues, and outside vendors to develop effective brand designs and distinctive communications that cultivate, solicit, and steward key-level donors.

Draft donor copy as needed (eg, solicitation and cultivation components, donation forms, acknowledgment letters); review, revise, and proofread the copy created by the vendor.

Liaise with key Program and External Relations colleagues to build and enhance pipelines that generate high-quality content (stories, photos, videos, etc.) for use in conveying the positive impact of major donor support.

Manage additional projects as assigned. qualification College degree in a related field, plus 6+ years of professional experience in direct response marketing (non-profit and/or commercial), or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

In-depth knowledge of direct mail modalities and methodologies.

Experience building segmented donor or client portfolios.

Ease with CRM software required (Blackbauds Raisers Edge a plus); ability to build and interpret database queries and reports.

Experience in vendor relationship management; knowledge of direct mail design/planning, production and mail shop.

Strong writing, editing, and proofreading skills, including some experience developing messages for a diverse group of individuals in several outreach media (especially direct mail, but also email, donation platforms, advertising, etc.).

High skills in Microsoft Office 365; experience using project management software (eg Basecamp, Asana).

Record of working as a team player among colleagues and external partners.

Ability to work independently, moving multiple, complex projects through all phases, often amid competing deadlines.

Exceptional organizational skills that demonstrate a talent and appreciation for project planning, scheduling and meeting deadlines.

Excellent verbal communication skills, including diplomacy, patience and flexibility in managing various external and internal relationships.

Demonstrable respect for all persons, regardless of religion, ethnicity, class or gender with a high level of comfort working in a diverse environment with a commitment to high professional, ethical standards.

Passion for the mission and institutional goals of Helen Keller Intls; knowledge of international development and global public health a plus.

Helen Keller requires that all US-based personnel and all personnel traveling internationally be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, regardless of whether or not they have had COVID. When levels of community transmission of COVID are high, Helen Keller also requires that all US-based staff wear masks while providing program services and when in any open or public space in the office and respect social distancing. Compensation The middle of the salary range for this position is $91,000 with a minimum of $72,800 and a maximum of $109,200. Actual base salary will vary based on, but not limited to, relevant experience, base salary of internal peers and business specialty. How to apply Qualified candidates should submit a cover letter and resume to [email protected] Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. In the spirit of our founder and namesake, Helen Keller is committed to building an inclusive workforce where diversity in all its forms is fully valued. We are an equal opportunity employer where all qualified applicants will be considered for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, disability or status of the protected veteran. We are committed to providing reasonable accommodation for individuals with disabilities. If you are a qualified individual with a disability and need to request an accommodation during the application or interview process, please contact us at the email above or call: +1 646-356-1789. Helen Keller International

