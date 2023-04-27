The UK Government-appointed independent review on religion, THE Bloom’s Review, has called for action to close illegal schools. Humanists in the UK have welcomed the call, having led the campaign for the past decade.

Currently, illegal religious schools are able to continue to operate due to loopholes in the law, including no regulations to catch settings that do not teach secular subjects; insufficient powers for Ofsted to deal with such settings; and no record of children not in school.

The result is that children remain trapped in environments where they are seriously unsafe. Ofsted estimates that around 6,000 children are currently receiving their education in such settings. They often operate in cramped, unsanitary conditions, where there is a terrible lack of protection. The curriculum is usually narrow, focused on teaching religious scriptures (sometimes including extreme misogynistic and homophobic content) to the exclusion of other core subjects such as English, maths and science. Former students of these schools have described leaving unable to speak English and with an average education level of nine or ten years. The Independent Child Sexual Abuse Inquiry found widespread evidence of sexual abuse.

The author of the report, Colin Bloom, clearly refers to safeguarding concerns and recommended that:

The Government should ensure that out-of-school settings, which include faith-based settings, operating below the current minimum threshold for registration as independent schools, and those offering supplementary religious instruction, are properly registered and regulated (establishing a scheme new registration and/or mandatory safeguard reporting regime governed by a centralized supervisory body as appropriate). They must also ensure the allocation of adequate resources to meet the welfare and protection requirements of children. (Recommendation 8).

This recommendation is particularly timely. Last year, the government introduced such legislation through the Schools Bill, which would have respectively introduced a register of home-educated children and tightened the definition of a school, giving Ofsted greater powers to to inspect such premises. These aspects of the bill received very wide support as the bill completed most of its stages in the House of Lords. However, in December the government abandoned the bill because a completely separate part of it proved unpopular. Since then, ministers have said they still want to legislate, but only if there is time for such a bill. They haven’t said if that will happen, or if so, when.

It is essential that new legislation is introduced and passed before the next election.

Furthermore, the Bloom Review recommendation explicitly calls for action on part-time religious settings, bringing them into a regulatory framework. This recommendation goes beyond plans in the now-defunct schools bill, which would have legislated to address full-time settings only. Previous proposals to tackle part-time settings stalled in part because of concern from, for example, mainline churches that Sunday schools would be regulated. This is despite the fact that those efforts were concentrated in settings that had pupils for more than eight hours a week. Humanists UK has also welcomed this new recommendation.

The review also referred to the role of faith schools, including illegal schools, in forced marriage, saying that:

…the depth and coverage of such educational material [on forced marriage] is insufficient, especially since some faith-based educational institutions (including faith-based after-school settings, which are not technically schools but where some children may spend most of the day) can and do exclude some aspects of relationships and sex education. .

Humanists in the United Kingdom Faith for the unfaithful the team works to support people leaving high-control religions, some of whom will be forced into marriage.

Humanists UK Education Campaigns Manager Robert Cann said:

Unregistered schools have failed children for years, leaving them exposed to sexual predators and unable to thrive in modern Britain. We have been working with the survivors of these schools for over a decade now, asking the government to protect the most vulnerable in our society. During this time some children have lost their entire education. With that in mind, I am very pleased to see this recommendation for illegal schools in yesterday’s report, and that it also recommends dealing with part-time conditions. The government was almost there to take action, but the plans are now in parliamentary limbo. It is not too late to bring them back into the life of this Parliament, and they were now calling on the Government to do so urgently.

