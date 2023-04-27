International
Vote on May 4th just don’t forget to bring your photo ID!
People across the White Horse Valley are being asked to remember their photo ID when they go and vote in local elections on Thursday 4 May.
On May 4, residents will go to the polls to elect local councilors who will make decisions on important issues, such as where we should focus our efforts locally to help tackle climate change, where and how new housing is built, how we work to ensure there is enough affordable housing and much more.
Information for those who vote at a polling station
Voting centers will be open on May 4 from 07:00 to 22:00.
To vote at a polling station in this election, you will be required to show photo ID or a Voting Authority Certificate, so please remember to bring it with you!
You can also find your polling place on the voting card that you should have received by post.
If you are unable to make it to the polling station on Election Day due to an emergency, medical problem or unexpected work commitments, you have until 5pm on May 4 to apply for an emergency vote with representative, details of how to apply can be found online on the council’s elections pages or by calling 01235 422528.
Information for postal voters
If you have applied to vote by post in local elections, you should have received your postal vote pack. Please complete and return your postal ballot immediately votes will only be counted if received by 10pm on Thursday 4th May.
Postal votes can also be returned on polling day to any polling station within the district where you are registered to vote, or handed in to the county council office, Abbey House, Abbey Close, Abingdon, any time before 10pm on the day of elections.
If you were expecting to receive a voting package in the mail but haven’t, please call 01235 422528 or email [email protected] immediately to request a replacement.
Please don’t forget to vote!
Mark Stone, Electoral Registration and Returning Officer at Vale of White Horse District Council, said: Above all, our message to all residents who are eligible to do so is to please vote. These elections are the best way for most of us to influence future decisions on important local issues, so it really matters.
To vote at a polling place on May 4, you must have an accepted form of photo ID or a Voting Authority Certificate with you. We don’t want to turn anyone away or have people come home to collect it, so don’t forget to bring it with you.
If you are voting by post, please put your completed package in the nearest post office box today, otherwise it may not reach us in time for your vote to be counted.
Counting and election results
The votes will be counted on Friday, May 5. The results of the local district council elections are expected to be announced at around 14:00 and will be available online as follows:
The votes in the parish council elections will be counted and the results announced later the same day.
More information about the 2023 local elections
For more information about the 2023 local elections, visit whitehorsedc.gov.uk/localelections2023.
