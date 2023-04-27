DVIDS – News – US Army National Guard Sniper Team Wins 2023 International Sniper Competition





FORT BENNING, Georgia Thirty-five three-person sniper teams from around the country and around the world competed in the 2023 International Sniper Competition (ISC) April 08-13, 2023, at Fort Benning, Georgia. It’s official! Soldiers from the US Army National Guard are the best snipers in the world! Four National Guard sniper teams emerged as top contenders and all finished in the top 10, with Team 7 finishing in first place. Team leader Sgt. New Mexico National Guard 1st Class Erik Vargas and Arkansas National Guard teammates Sgt. Benjamin Cotten, Staff Sgt. Allen Smith of ISC Team #7 secured first place beating out 34 other elite sniper teams from other US military branches such as the US Army Active Component, National Guard, Special Operations, Infantry, Army Rangers, OPFOR, Airborne, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, as well as the world’s most outstanding sniper teams from Denmark, Ireland, Sweden, Canada, Germany, Holland, Estonia, Australia and the United Kingdom. Wow! Words cannot express how badly I wanted this and how hard I worked for this achievement and now it is here. “My teammates Ben Cotten and Allen Smith equally put in the effort for us to share in this win,” Vargas said. It was a tough match against some of the best snipers in the world. To say it was a dream come true is an understatement, Smith said. Ben Cotten, EJ Vargas and I have worked so hard for this opportunity throughout our careers and to come out on top is an absolute blessing. It was a privilege and an honor to shoot alongside some of the best snipers in the world. The lessons learned in this competition are something I will remember forever. Earning the ISC has been a priority goal of mine since completing my first sniper school. I watched the event year after year and noticed the caliber of snipers competing. I worked as hard as I could and learned as much as I could so that I could compare myself to them. Just being able to participate in the event was a dream come true, Cotten said. The victory was the ultimate validation not only for me but also for my team. All three of us were equally committed to the goal and I would never have got here without them. Vargas is a full-time insurance executive in Las Vegas, Nevada. He has been in the service for over 15 years, including seven years in the National Guard. He is an active duty forward member of the 3rd Ranger Battalion. Vargas has been a sniper for 10 years and more. Smith is a full-time firefighter in Shreveport. He has been a member of the National Guard for 16 years, including 6 years as a sniper and 3 years as a sniper instructor. I am fortunate enough to be able to pass these lessons on to students at home school and help develop the deadliest snipers in the world. Racing can be a selfish endeavour, but I would like to encourage everyone who follows matches like this to pass on the knowledge, Smith said. Cotten is also a full-time firefighter in Shreveport. He has been in the National Guard for 17 years, including 7 years as a sniper and 3 years as a sniper instructor. The International Sniper Competition is a combat-focused competition that seeks to test sniper teams’ ability to communicate and make decisions under stress and fatigue that challenge the comfort zones of precision marksmanship. Three-man teams from all service branches and select international teams compete in multiple day and night courses of fire that will challenge them physically and mentally. National Guard Teams:

Squad 7 (All Guard) – 1st place

Team 31 (Utah Army National Guard) – 2nd Place

Squad 9 (Army National Guard Warrior Training Center) – 5th Place

Date of receipt: 13.04.2023 Post date: 26.04.2023 17:37 Story ID: 443446



