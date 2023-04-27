Fugees rapper Pras Michel sentenced in foreign influence case





Grammy-winning musician Pras Michel has been sentenced in federal court in Washington, DC, on 10 counts related to charges that include conspiracy, witness tampering and failure to register as an agent of China. It was a case that involved action on two continents and multiple countries, a star-studded witness list, foreign intrigue, and domestic and international influence peddling. At the center, prosecutors said, was Michel, 50, a member of the ’90s band the Fugees, whose 1996 album outcome remains one of the greatest streaming albums of all time, he later tried to reinvent himself as a businessman and a humanitarian. He attracted the attention of federal authorities when he entered international and national politics. Michel was eventually convicted of conspiracy, concealment of material facts, false filings, witness tampering and serving as an unregistered agent of a foreign power. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. A sentencing date has not yet been set. Michel faced charges stemming from his relationship with Jho Low, a Malaysian billionaire accused of stealing $4 billion from a Malaysian sovereign wealth fund. In 2012, prosecutors said Michel used Low’s illegal foreign money to buy people seats at fundraisers for then-President Barack Obama. Years later, after the FBI began investigating Low for embezzlement, Low wanted Michel and others to help him convince the Trump White House to go easy on Low. Part of that alleged scheme was to try to get Trump to send a dissident living in the US back to China to curry favor with the Chinese government. Prosecutors said Michel collected about $100 million from Low in an effort to influence two US presidential administrations. Low is believed to be in China; Michel went to trial alone. And on days of testimony, witnesses included former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, a top White House adviser to former President Donald Trump, and actor Leonardo DiCaprio, whose film, The Wolf of Wall Street, was financed by Low. DiCaprio arrived in court under tight security and testified that Low had told him he wanted to spend $20 million or $30 million to help re-elect President Obama in 2012. This testimony turned out to be quite important, as the injection of foreign money into the campaign system was a key part of the case against Michel. “As testified at trial, the defendant engaged in an extensive conspiracy to use millions of dollars in foreign funds to engage in illegal back-channel lobbying and to make illegal campaign contributions,” The Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. of the Department of Justice. said in a statement of the Criminal Sector. “Today’s decision shows that anyone who engages in illegal foreign-sponsored efforts to influence US officials, our elections or the criminal justice system will be brought to justice.” Michel’s lawyer, David Kenner, has vowed to appeal. Earlier in the case, Kenner raised concerns about the jury selection process and some of the judge’s rulings. That could be the basis of an appeal later this summer. “This is not over,” Kenner told reporters in court Wednesday. “I remain very, very confident that we will ultimately win this case.” Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

