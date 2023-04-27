DE&S CEO signs partnership agreement to optimize tank ammunition program





Germany and the UK will work together on the next phase of development for advanced armor-piercing tank munitions for the Challenger 3 main battle tank. DE&S Director General Andy Start, in his role as UK National Director of Armaments, met his German counterpart, Vice Admiral Carsten Stawitzki, at the Honorable Artillery Company in London, where they signed a Statement of Intent to cooperate in the Enhanced Kinetic Energy (EKE) round. , which will provide a step change in the British Army’s ability to defeat evolving enemy threats. By demonstrating that the new ammunition passes all legal and regulatory standards, this next phase of qualification marks a significant milestone in the ammunition program.

Continued discussions will require a joint program to be launched this year, with the aim of the EKE munition being used on the Challenger 3. They would be fired from the L55A1 turret on the Challenger 3 and German Leopard 2 main battle tanks, supporting interoperability with NATO allies. The agreement comes after both countries announced the donation of a squadron of their main battle tanks to support Ukraine in its fight to counter the illegal Russian occupation. Andy said: The UK will continue to drive stronger collaboration between partner countries to address current and future procurement needs. This approach maximizes our collective strength to drive standardization across NATO and provides the opportunity for nations to improve availability and realize efficiencies. DE&S Land General Manager Chris Bushell said: While the broader capability benefits of this deal are great news for defense and the Armed Forces, the real benefits of this collaboration will be felt in procurement. For those of us providing front-line capabilities like the Challenger 3, this is welcome news.

Under the terms of the new agreement, Germany and the UK will also remain open to other countries joining the cooperation or being export recipients, as well as continuing discussions on possible cooperation on other types of tank ammunition 120 mm. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said: We were very pleased to work with Germany on this program, helping to equip our respective armed forces with a decisive battle-winning capability. Standardized ammunition will not only benefit from battlefield cooperation with many of our NATO allies, but has significant export potential for defense industry partners in the UK and Germany. The Director of German National Armaments, Vice Admiral Carsten Stawitzki, said: With the signing of the Statement of Intent, the UK and Germany will consider the request to allow additional partners to join the program as soon as possible. A request from another partner to join is also on the table. As the program develops, the division of labor between the countries will be key to ensuring a sustainable industrial capacity for the industries of both countries. In February, the UK Ministry of Defense announced the approval of the Critical Design Review (CDR) for the Challenger 3 ahead of schedule. Progressing this pace program has been made possible by collaborative work between DE&S, the British Army and our industry partners Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land (RBSL).

