



The Festival of Regions and Cities, organized by the European Committee of the Regions on 6 May, will welcome visitors with interactive stands, participatory presentations and games. On May 9, the European Union will celebrate Europe Day 2023, a moment to commemorate the Schuman Declaration that, on May 9, 1950, proposed the creation of the European Coal and Steel Community, which would eventually become the European Union today. To mark this special occasion, EU institutions, including EU delegations and representations around the world, will organize a wide range of activities online and on the ground, offering citizens the opportunity to discover and experience the European Union. This May, Europe Day will bring citizens together to learn more about how the EU is supporting peace, security and democracy through its determination in the face of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and other conflicts around the world. Europe Day 2023 will enable visitors to better familiarize themselves with the EU’s efforts to build a green, digital and competitive, fair and capable, as well as strong, resilient and secure Europe. This year, it will also shed special light on the European Year of Skills 2023, which will start on 9 Can. As part of the celebrations, European Committee of the Regions (CoR) will wait again Festival of Regions and Cities. ACTIvE May 6, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., visitors can learn about the role of the institution representing the regions and cities of Europe, the International Corporation, through interactive exhibition stands and also experience the diversity of cultures and traditions of Europe’s regions. Throwing games, tastings, art education, book creation and quizzes in the European regions are some of the activities that the Corporation will offer. EU citizens will be able to experience the EU institutions in Brussels, Luxembourg and Strasbourg: Saturday, May 6: IN Brussels , citizens will be able to visit EU institutions. You can find more information on the program of activities here .

Tuesday, May 9: Citizens will be able to visit the European Court of Justice and The European village IN Luxembourg city, created by the Commission's representation together with national authorities, member states' embassies, EU institutions based in Luxembourg and civil society. More information is available here .

Saturday, May 13: Members of the public will be able to look around the European Parliament Strasbourg and see the headquarters of Europe's largest democratic body. More details can be found here. On May 9, the EU will also host European Year of Skills Festival. The festival will be linked to many other activities putting skills at the center of the stage in different parts of Europe. IN dedicated EYS website you can find more information about the European Year of Skills, as well as further details on local activities across Europe. throughout 27 EU member states and around the world, EU institutions with their partners and networks will celebrate Europe Day through a host of engaging, informative and entertaining activities. The Representations of the European Commission, in close cooperation with the Liaison Offices of the European Parliament, Europe Direct Centers and other national and regional partners, plan a series of actions to mark this day, such as 'educational' activities and quizzes, festivals, sports . activities, cultural events and debates as well as public awareness activities and social media campaigns. In addition, EU delegations will mark Europe Day all over the world and highlights European unity and solidarity. For more details on EU activities for Europe Day 2023, please visit Europe Day inter-institutional website. Further information 2023 Europe Day Schuman's statement of May 9, 1950 European Year of Skills Visit EU | Facebook Hashtag: #EuropeDay Contacts for citizens in all official EU languages, Ukrainian and Russian: https://european-union.europa.eu/contact-eu_en Contact: about Machado tel. +32 475 41 31 58 [email protected]

