Governor DeSantis’ international trip is a trade mission with a presidential feel





The second international trade mission for Gov. Ron DeSantis is raising questions about what the trip means for Floridians and who is paying for the four-country tour. The governor has already visited Japan, South Korea and Israel. The United Kingdom will be the last stop of the mission, for the governor and his family. Governor DeSantiss’ press office tells News4JAX that the purpose of this trade mission is to strengthen economic relationships for the state of Florida. They say the trip is not funded by taxpayer money, but on an earlier trade mission News4JAX found that taxpayers ended up footing part of the bill. And News4JAX political analyst Rick Mullaney said the trip could also be part of Governor DeSantis’ presidential ambitions. From Israel to Japan to South Korea and the United Kingdom. Governor DeSantis and his family are traveling the nation with the goal of generating business for the state of Florida. Meeting with key business leaders, including leaders from Hyundai and Kia, and exploring potential relationships between Florida and South Korea and Japan. We were fortunate to be here and talk to business leaders who see the world similar to what we see in Florida, DeSantis said. News4JAX has learned that the trade mission is being funded by Enterprise Florida, a public-private partnership that promotes economic development and international trade. The last time DeSantis traveled abroad to Israel for six days, it was funded by Enterprise Florida. Public records show the trip cost $442,504 with private donors covering more than two-thirds of the bill. But taxpayers ended up paying $131,000 to cover housing, airfare and other travel costs for state cabinet members, as well as some staff and security provided by the FDLE. Over the past six months, we’ve certainly seen Governor DeSantis lay the groundwork for a run for president, said News4JAX political analyst Rick Mullaney. Mullaney said the timing of the international trade mission could also be playing into DeSantis’ potential presidential run. Mullaney says images of DeSantis meeting with international leaders could send a message to his supporters. His visit with international leaders potentially boosts his stature and credibility as he tries to bring jobs back to Florida, but also raises his profile as a potential presidential contender, Mullaney said. The governor is traveling with his wife, Casey, and their children, as well as Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd and Florida Commerce Secretary Laura DiBella.

