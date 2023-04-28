CDC eases COVID vaccination rule for international travelers as expiration approaches





The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moved on Thursday to officially loosen its requirement for a COVID-19 vaccination for foreign visitors, which will now allow some to board flights in the US with just a single dose of a COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer or Moderna. “Because some travelers’ vaccine records may not specify whether the last doses of Moderna or Pfizer received were bivalent, CDC will consider anyone with records of a single dose of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine issued in or after August 16, 2022, to meet the requirements,” the agency said in updates published Thursday in its Web page. The agency said it chose August because it was “the earliest travelers could have received a bivalent vaccine.” The change comes after the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration Decided at the beginning of this month for simplify vaccine schedule for COVID-19, allowing most unvaccinated Americans to skip the two original “monovalent” mRNA injections that many received at the start of the pandemic. Instead, almost all adults are able to be “up to date” on their vaccines after receiving a single “bivalent” dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, regardless of what they have or haven’t received before. Officials for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services told stakeholders this week that they would also consider a single dose of these vaccines sufficient to “fully vaccinate” under their requirements for health care workers. “We note that if someone is currently unvaccinated, they can meet the requirements of these rules by getting a dose of the new bivalent vaccines,” CMS official Lauren Oviatt said Wednesday at a. webinar. The CDC’s change comes as a potential end to demand looms. Multiple travel industry officials have said the demand for foreign visitors, which has resulted in a series of high-profile spats over unvaccinated athletes and celebrities being banned from the country, is widely expected to be allowed to end. Many countries have long since relaxed or ended their vaccination requirements for travelers. The Transportation Security Administration last moved to renew the rule just earlier this month until May 11on the same day that the public health emergency ends. The White House first BOOKED request in October 2021. At that time, President Biden tasked Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra with recommending monthly whether it was still needed. Asked if Becerra has decided to end the rule, a spokesman for the Department of Health and Human Services said he had no update to share on the future of the requirement. Trending news Alexander Tin CBS News reporter covering public health and the pandemic.

