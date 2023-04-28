Louisiana Board of Foreign Trade Meets Amid Port Debate | Business news





For the first time in more than a year, the board that coordinates Louisiana’s ports met in Baton Rouge on Thursday to discuss economic development trends such as legislation is circulatingto improve port operations and surveillance across the state. The Louisiana International Trade Board, which was created in 2012 and is under the auspices of Louisiana Economic Development, received a report from economist Ed Bee, who is helping the group shape its next master plan. The plan, due to be completed later this year, aims to guide state initiatives to attract foreign investment and boost trade. The board is expected to meet quarterly. However, before Thursday’s session, it had not met since December 2021. Board President Greg Rusovich cited the lack of meetings for quorum issues that arose in 2022, when the terms of 11 of the 20 board members expired because of a quirk in state law outlining board and commission confirmations. The new members are close to being approved by the Louisiana Senate, Rusovich said, so the board met for an informational session before final confirmation. Once Senate confirmation is done, then we can more formally be in a quorum and go through any votes we need or things of that nature,” he told the board. No mention of Avondale Although the topic was not on the boards’ agenda, the Port of South Louisiana’s expected $445 million purchase of Avondale Global Gateway has spurred conversation and possible legislation about who should oversee the state’s ports. State Sen. Patrick Connick, R-Marrero, is pushing a bill to create a port advisory commission, while state Rep. Mark Wright, R-Covington, has introduced House Bill 581 that would create a state port authority. Sen. Patrick McMath, another Republican from Covington, introduced a bill to move the state Office of Multimodal Commerce from the Department of Transportation and Development to LED and has proposed creating a “car of the ports” position.

