Clashes renew in West Darfur as food and water shortages worsen in Sudan violence





CNN

–



Clashes between militia groups and civilians renewed in Sudan’s West Darfur state on Thursday, multiple sources told CNN, as the situation in the rest of the country worsens, with vital supplies of water and food lacking and reports of widespread looting. and targeted hospitals.

Sudan’s Armed Forces, led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, agreed on Thursday to extend a continuous ceasefire for 72 hours, but Violence continued to rock restive Darfur, where a war between rebels and militia-backed government forces claimed nearly 300,000 lives in the early 2000s.

Recent fighting centered on West Darfur’s capital, El Geneina, has been between Arab militias and civilians, according to Ahmed Gouja, founder of the Darfur Network for Monitoring and Documentation, speaking from Nyala in South Darfur.

Local civilians have been armed with weapons from the town’s police station headquarters, Gouja said.

In a report on Wednesday, the United Nations humanitarian office OCHA described El Geneina as erupting into chaos with fighting, looting and house burning reported in southern towns and civilians killed and displaced by the violence.

Markets are said to have been looted, as well as facilities of several humanitarian organizations. Most health centers are not functioning, OCHA said.

In the capital Khartoum, eyewitnesses said hours after the latest ceasefire, fighting between armed forces and the RSF could be heard on Friday, with heavy gunfire near the Presidential Palace in the center of the city.

Al-Jamil Al-Fadil, a resident of Tuti in Khartoum, told CNN that shells fell in the neighborhood.

And in the Kafouri area north of Khartoum, warplanes came under fire from anti-aircraft missiles, eyewitnesses told CNN reporters in Sudan.

In West Darfur’s El Geneina, none of the town’s hospitals remain functional, a member of the Sudanese Doctors Union told CNN on Thursday, adding that one doctor had been killed in the latest violence.

All hospitals are out of service and El Geneina Hospital was looted, said Dr. Safa Aboush.

Aboush also accused the Sudan Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Janjaweed militia of looting and violence in neighborhoods.

The RSF has previously blamed the looting on remnants and elements of the defunct regime and claimed credit for repelling would-be looters.

The Advance Committee of the Sudanese Medical Union has warned of war crimes in Sudan’s West Darfur, blaming a lack of justice in the country, as well as the multiplicity of armed forces, the proliferation of armed militias and the continued failure of military governments to protect civilians.

Bloody events are still taking place in the town of El Geneina, leaving dozens dead and wounded, which we could not accurately count due to the tense security situation and continued attacks on civilians, the Committee said in a statement. on Thursday. .

Shelters, hospitals, markets, banks and offices of international organizations have been targeted for looting and burning, he said.

The two warring generals al-Burhan and Dagalo both have histories in Darfur, having played key roles in the counterinsurgency against rebels in the region’s civil war that began in 2003.

Burhan controlled the Sudanese army in Darfur, while Dagalo was the commander of one of the many Arab militias, the Janjaweed, which was involved in human rights abuses and atrocities.

As a wider conflict rages across Sudan, the Sudanese Doctors Union said 69% of hospitals in the fighting zones, including the capital Khartoum and nearby towns, are not operational.

Of the 86 hospitals, only 26 are fully or partially functioning, some providing only first-aid services, the doctors’ union said, adding that they are under threat of closure due to shortages of medical staff, medical supplies and water and electricity.

Dr. Howida Alhassan, a doctor at Alban Gadid Hospital in the East Nile region of southern Sudan, told CNN that hospitals in the area have been targeted.

The RSF uses civilians as shields, Alhassan said, adding that East Nile Hospital, near where she works, is now under RSF control. They are inside the hospital, she said.

Alban Gadid Hospital is experiencing shortages in oxygen and other medical supplies, she said. They are available in another area, but due to the insecurity on the road we cannot bring them, said Alhassan.

Andou Dieng, the UN’s humanitarian coordinator in Sudan, said looting and fighting are continuing across the country despite cease-fire efforts.

Speaking to reporters by phone, Dieng said he was extremely concerned about food availability, particularly in Darfur, and called for humanitarian corridors to be opened.

In the capital Khartoum, eyewitnesses and CNN reporters north of the city told CNN that RSF paramilitary soldiers are occupying at least one water station, causing shortages in vital water supplies.

Since April 16, water facilities have been essentially out of service and people have been drinking bitter water from wells at unfinished construction sites, the eyewitness said.

Water engineers have not been able to access the water plant to fix it. They were targeted by RSF snipers, the eyewitness said. CNN has contacted RSF for comment.

Earlier this week, residents of several neighborhoods in Khartoum state said stores had run out of food, clean drinking water was scarce and food factories in the state had been looted.

The area has seen heavy fighting, and those who spoke to CNN said they were unable to leave their homes and evacuate out of the capital.

Violent clashes between the SAF and the RSF continue with heavy weapons and the participation of warplanes over an RSF camp in the Kafouri area, an eyewitness said on Thursday.

As the conflict stretches into its second week, foreign governments continue efforts to evacuate their citizens, while many Sudanese remain stranded without electricity, food or water, desperately seeking a way to escape.

At least 460 people have been killed and thousands injured in the fighting, the country’s health ministry said.

More than 2,700 people from some 76 countries have arrived in Saudi Arabia in recent days after being evacuated from Sudan, the Saudi ambassador to the United Kingdom told CNN on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the White House urged Americans in Sudan who want to leave the country to do so within the next 24 to 48 hours, but said the US government would continue to help its citizens only remotely, unlike nations. others using their military resources. to get their citizens out.