Yoon Suk Yeol sings “American Pie” after talks on nuclear deterrence with Joe BidenExBulletin

Susan Walsh/AP South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol introduced President Joe Biden and his dinner companions to a rendition of Don McLean’s “American Pie” at the White House on Wednesday night. It was the night of a busy day for the two heads of state, who earlier announced their Washington Declaration on nuclear deterrence and signaled strengthening economic ties. But domestically, Yoon faces criticism for pushing anti-feminist legislation and increasing ties between South Korea and Japan. Who is he? Yoon Suk Yeol, 62, is the president of South Korea. He began his five-year term last May. Yoon defeated Democratic candidate Lee Jae-myung as a political newcomer, winning by a margin of less than 1%.

A member of the right-wing People’s Power Party, Yoon ran on a platform of deregulation of the economy and restoring unity to the country. He also appealed to anti-feminist voters, especially young people, pledging to abolish the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family during his campaign.

Over the past year, Yoon has deepened ties between South Korea and the United States, which has sought in South Korea a partner against economic competition with China and an ally amid tensions over Taiwan.

He is also, apparently, a good singer. For a brief moment, the White House became one noraebang, which means karaoke place in Korean, the phrase literally translates to “singing room”. Here’s his full performance from Wednesday night’s reception: to YouTube

What’s the big deal? Yoon is on a six-date tour of the United States (no, not for a cappella). His trip marks the first time a South Korean head of state has visited the US in 12 years, and comes at a time of heightened nuclear tensions on the Korean peninsula. Biden said at a joint news conference with Yoon on Wednesday that a nuclear attack on the US or its allies, including South Korea, would mean the “end of any regime” at fault.

Yoon has also met with members of the private sector, including Tesla chief Elon Musk, as South Korea seeks deeper investment in semiconductors, batteries and electric vehicles. Yonhap Korean News Agency reported that during a meeting on Wednesday, Yoon asked Musk to invest in South Korea and consider it a candidate for the company’s next gigafactory.

change the subtitles Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images What are people saying? Yoon addressed a joint session of Congress on Thursday, defending the deep relationship between the US and South Korea that began 70 years ago. He also dropped some cultural references in the speech, which he delivered in English. “Culture is helping to further deepen our understanding and friendship. National and language differences are no longer obstacles,” Yoon said, citing the films’ success at the Oscars. parasite AND to the pain, and mentioning K-Pop groups BTS and Black Pink. “BTS beat me to the White House, but I beat them all the way to Capitol Hill,” he said.

But domestically, the South Korean president has experienced lower levels of support for advocating a closer diplomatic relationship with Japan, despite its colonial, imperialist past. So what now? Yoon has also scheduled meetings with Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Yoon is expected to visit Harvard University and MIT on Friday before leaving for Seoul on Saturday. Learn more:

