The United Kingdom remains committed to supporting an inclusive, diverse and multi-ethnic democracy in Kosovo





Thank you. Let me start by thanking Special Representative Ziadeh for her briefing and for the work her team is doing to promote stability and respect for human rights in Kosovo. During the past year, Kosovo’s democracy and institutions have continued to show their maturity. This is reflected in its rise in the international ranking for political and civil liberties. Kosovo has demonstrated the third largest growth of any country in 2022. We congratulate Kosovo for this improvement. We welcome governments’ efforts to tackle corruption and strengthen the rule of law, as well as their commitment to combating domestic and gender-based violence. We recognize the important role UNMIK has played in supporting Kosovo’s remarkable progress over the past 24 years, and the work it continues to do today, and let me be clear, we remain fully supportive of Resolution 1244. However, conditions on the ground have been unrecognizable since 1999 and in line with our normal council practice for other mandates, we believe it is time for a review of UNMIK’s role and responsibilities. This would enable the Council to take a fresh look at how UNMIK can be adapted to serve the current conditions in Kosovo. Colleagues, for many years the lack of a normal relationship between Kosovo and Serbia has had implications for regional stability and communities in both countries. We therefore welcome the significant progress made in the Normalization Dialogue under EU Special Representative Miroslav Lajcak, including the February 27 Brussels Agreement and its implementing annex negotiated on March 18 in Ohrid. Now is the time for both sides to engage in dialogue in good faith, honor their commitments and avoid actions or rhetoric that could diminish the prospects for a comprehensive and lasting normalization agreement. Kosovo and Serbia have pledged to establish the Association of Municipalities with a Serbian Majority. We call on both parties to engage quickly and constructively so that the Association can be established as soon as possible. We strongly encourage both sides to demonstrate the political will and courage to fulfill what has been agreed. This is in the long-term interest of the citizens of both parties. There are even more immediate challenges. Instead of a safe and secure environment in northern Kosovo, there is a persistent security vacuum that leaves communities isolated and without vital daily services. We welcome the role played by KFOR and EULEX, but this cannot be the long-term solution. We must support functioning institutions in the North, working to serve the interests of those elected to represent them. Let me conclude by reiterating that the United Kingdom remains committed to supporting an inclusive, diverse and multi-ethnic democracy in Kosovo and its full participation in the international system.

