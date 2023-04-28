Increased funding for border research | The Queen’s Gazette

[Photo by Allen Tian]

On April 25, the Government of Canada announced support for high-risk, high-reward research projects that address some of Canada’s and the world’s most pressing challenges with a multidisciplinary and innovative approach. Nine Queens-led programs were awarded a total of $3 million through New frontiers in research funding (NFRF).

Successful applications were responding to two calls from the NFRF: Special Call 2022seeking research projects with a focus on post-pandemic recovery, and 2022 Exploration competition, which invited scholars to reach beyond their disciplines to inform bold new perspectives.

The six projects supported by the Exploration competition received $250,000 each, while the three projects in the Special Call each received about half a million dollars.

“As a society we face complex challenges that require input from multiple perspectives,” says Nancy Ross, Deputy Director (Research). “Support from New Frontiers Programs allows our researchers to take risks and think big to maximize potential impact. I look forward to seeing how these projects evolve.”

NFRF 2022 Exploration Competition

Christopher Lohans (Biomedical and Molecular Sciences) and Carlos Escobedo (Chemical Engineering) will develop a new diagnostic device to rapidly diagnose antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections. Many current methods rely on bacterial cultivation, which can take several days at a time during which infections can worsen. But the new ultrasensitive method will be able to detect resistant bacteria in just one hour, directly from patients’ blood or urine samples using surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy. The researchers also expect the technology could be used to deepen our understanding of the degradation and metabolism of antibiotics and other drugs.

Farhana Zulkernine (School of Computing) will work with long-term care facilities to adapt voice assistant robots (eg Amazon Alexa) to the needs and preferences of senior citizens. This research program will utilize interdisciplinary approaches from computer science, psychology, and cognitive neuroscience to address the struggles of older adults in using this type of technology. By developing and testing robot adaptations with and for older users, the project aims to support safe aging in a home environment, including helping with medication reminders, providing guidance with challenging tasks or even providing a form of companionship.

Amer Johri (Medicine) and They don’t know Alavi (Psychiatry) are planning to establish a national remotely supervised virtual point-of-care ultrasound (Tele-POCUS) program. While this revolutionary technology can facilitate clinical examinations by providing the ability to evaluate the heart, lungs and other organs immediately at the bedside and live images from remote regions directly to experts thousands of kilometers away, it also presents challenges related to access to the technology. . , involvement and human-system interactions. The team of psychosocial, medical and digital experts will look at the implementation and sustainability of the new technology and work with remote and indigenous communities to assess the impact.

Parvin Mousavi (School of Computer Science) and David Maslove (Medicine & Critical Care Medicine), together with colleagues from business, critical care, computing and surgery will aim to improve intensive care unit (ICU) patient management across Canada using coupled machine learning methods with large-scale physiological data. They will explore strategies to identify and predict important clinical events, with an emphasis on personalized therapeutic strategies, integration with clinical workflows, and ethical and equitable deployment of AI-based systems.

Xiaolong Yang (Pathology and Molecular Medicine) and Shetuan Zhang (Biomedical and Molecular Science) will look at how to increase the survival rate of heart failure patients. Myocardial infarctions or cardiac hypertrophy associated with hypertension result in decreased oxygen flow to heart tissue, causing the death of heart muscle cells (cardiomyocytes), resulting in heart failure. However, available treatment strategies only target symptoms, and there are currently no clinically approved drugs that promote cardiomyocyte survival and/or regeneration. This research program will focus on developing new therapeutic drugs for heart failure using artificial intelligence and biosensor technologies and testing them in preclinical models. Specifically, it will deliver small-molecule drugs to heart tissue to inhibit cardiomyocyte death caused by LATS, an enzyme that is upregulated during the heart failure process.

Ryan Alkins (Surgery) and team will explore new therapies for glioblastoma, the most common type of central nervous system tumor in adults, by combining two cutting-edge technologies: therapeutic ultrasound and cellular immunotherapy. They will test whether available immunotherapies using chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T or Natural Killer (NK) cells can improve their efficacy by using ultrasound and microbubbles to activate brain endothelial cells, an approach that will open up the way to new treatment paradigms.

NFRF 2022 Special Call: Postpandemic Recovery Research

Elijah is silent (School of Kinesiology and Health Studies) aims to improve policy-making and evidence-based practice to promote the health, well-being and economic empowerment of poor women in a world of pandemic recovery in sub-Saharan Africa. This research program will look at the impact of cash transfer and complementary water services on the work and health of poor women in Ghana. The team will use community-based participatory and action-oriented research approaches to critically explore opportunities and barriers to gender transformative policy design and programming in multiple sectors (education, health, agriculture).

Zhaklin Galica (School of Nursing) and Erna Snelgrove-Clarke (School of Nursing) will focus on organizational compassion and how it can be fostered and used to facilitate post-pandemic recovery, such as post-traumatic stress experienced by frontline health care providers. The team will investigate how workplace characteristics affect workers’ mental health, with particular attention to organizational and unit-level mechanisms rooted in social support, respectful culture, and compassionate role modeling by managers. The goal is to formulate a plan to promote organizational compassion to alleviate stress among frontline workers and to disseminate results and recommendations to multiple decision-making groups, including policy makers and professional organizations. This research program will be conducted in both Canada and Ethiopia.

Li-Jun Ji (Psychology) is collaborating with researchers from China to address the mental health challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic for healthcare workers. Their approach involves a cutting-edge online intervention that is anonymous, flexible, time-efficient, accessible and scalable. The intervention consists of a series of writing exercises that use AI-led art generation to help people express their emotional responses to the pandemic in a culturally acceptable way. With the permission of the participants, some of the writings will be shared with colleagues and the public to allow a wider understanding of the perspectives of healthcare workers.

