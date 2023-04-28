Comments at a UN Security Council conference on Kosovo





Ambassador Jeffrey DeLaurentis

Acting Deputy Representative to the United Nations

New York, New York

April 27, 2023 AS DELIVERED Thank you. Thank you, Special Representative Ziadeh, for your information. And thanks to Foreign Minister Gervalla and Foreign Minister Dacic for participating in today’s session. The United States remains strongly committed to increasing stability in the Western Balkans, especially during this time of heightened tensions in Europe. We are working closely with European partners to continue promoting democracy, multi-ethnic societies and the rule of law across the Western Balkans. This is a very important effort and we will continue to support our partners going forward, including the dialogue facilitated by the EU. We particularly appreciate the engagement of the EU High Representative, Borells and the EU Special Representative, Lajcaks, with Kosovo and Serbia in the framework of the EU-facilitated Dialogue. We congratulate Kosovo and Serbia for taking a decisive step forward with a legally binding agreement reached in Brussels and Ohrid. This is a positive development. We encourage Kosovo and Serbia to move quickly to implement their respective commitments and avoid the recurring crises that have hindered progress in the EU-facilitated Dialogue for so long. We hope to see more of this new spirit when the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo meet in Brussels on May 2. A critical part of this important work is the next steps for Kosovo’s establishment of an Association of Serb-majority Municipalities, in a way that is consistent with the Constitution of Kosovo. The EU-facilitated dialogue, reactivated through the February 27 Framework Agreement and the March 18 implementing annex, continues to be the main mechanism for reconciling issues between the two neighbors. The positive momentum over the past few months further supports our long-held view that it is time for the UN to find a more significant role in Kosovo that does not require a Chapter VII mandate. We greatly appreciate the contribution that UNMIK made to peace and security when it was established in 1999. However, we must recognize that the mission has long since fulfilled its initial mandate. Thank you. ###

