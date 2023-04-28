The release of Polynesian snails is the largest ever extirpated in the wild | CONSERVATION





When French Polynesia was conquered by invaders Giant African land snailanother alien species, the predatory pink wolf snail, was introduced to solve the problem. Unfortunately, pink wolf snail instead it devoured the small endemic partula snails, hunting the scent of their slime trails at three times the speed of a normal snail. But endangered partula snails are now being nursed back to health thanks to the largest-ever release of an extinct species into the wild, with more than 5,000 of the snails returning to the island after being raised in captivity. Thousands of partula snails belonging to 11 different species have been raised at London and Whipsnade Zoos, the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland and Saint Louis Zoo in the United States, individually marked with a UV-reflective red dot and have been released on the islands of Moorea and Tahiti. The paint ensures the 1- to 2-cm-long nocturnal snail will glow under the light of UV torches to help conservationists monitor growing populations. More than 5,000 of the snails have returned to the islands after being raised in captivity. Photo: ZSL Dr Paul Pearce-Kelly, curator of invertebrates at ZSL and co-ordinator of part storage programsaid: Despite their small size, these snails are of great cultural, ecological and scientific importance, they are the Darwin finches of the snail world, having been studied for more than a century because of their habitat of isolated providing perfect conditions to study evolution. This collaborative conservation initiative is undoubtedly helping to bring these species back from the brink of extinction and demonstrates the power of conservation zoos to reverse biodiversity loss. The last surviving individuals of several species were rescued in the early 1990s from London and Edinburgh zoos to start an international conservation breeding program in 15 zoos. 11 species have been saved, including the last known individual Cabbage Partula taeniata variety, which was given to Edinburgh Zoo in 2010, where it grew to a safe level of several hundred. Another partula species, faba beanwas not so lucky and the nine individuals sent to Edinburgh Zoo did not successfully breed in captivity and the species disappeared in 2016. Working with the French Polynesian government to prepare the islands for their return to predator-protected snail reserves, the zoos began flying the snails into the wild nine years ago. skip past newsletter promotion The most important stories of the planet. Get all the environmental news of the week – the good, the bad and the essential Enter your email address Enter your email address Sign up “,”Styles”:” “,”newsletterId”:”green-light”,”successDescription”:”We’ll send you down to Earth every week.”}” clientonly=”true”/>Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertising and content funded by external parties. For more information see our Privacy policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy policy AND Terms of Service apply. after promoting the newsletter Since then, more than 21,000 partula snails, including 11 species classified as extinct in the wild by IUCN Red List of endangered species, have been released on the islands. This year’s reintroduction was the largest number yet. Partula snails, also known as Polynesian tree snails, play an important role in maintaining the health of rainforests by eating decaying plant tissue and fungi. Their return to the wild helps restore the ecological balance on the islands. Christophe Brocherieux, project manager for the Polynesian government’s environment ministry, said: We are proud to be partners in this program, which emphasizes the importance of not getting discouraged and persevering to achieve successful outcomes for all our conservation projects. Mollusk specialist Dr Justin Gerlach of Peterhouse, University of Cambridge, and another collaborator on the project, said: The releases have shown that partula snails that have been bred in zoos for generations have adapted very well to being back in their ancestral forests. .

