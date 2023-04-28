Five of the G researchers receive federal health funding





Five University of Guelph researchers have been awarded nearly $1.6 million in project grant funding from Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) for preclinical studies aimed at advancing treatments for mental illness, antifungal resistance, and cancers. This generous funding from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research is a vital investment in excellence and expertise, said Dr. Malcolm Campbell, vice president (research). Using innovative approaches, these five exceptional University of Guelph researchers aim to improve lives by exploring fundamental issues of importance to human health and well-being. The Canadian Institutes of Health Research is Canada’s federal funding agency for health research, made up of 13 focused institutes where researchers and their partners collaborate to support discoveries and innovations that improve our health and strengthen our health care system, Lloyd said. Longfield, MP for Guelph. I am very pleased to see five researchers at the University of Guelph being recognized with funding for research that improves the health of Canadians. Dr. Melissa Perreault Dr. Melissa Perreault Pharmacological treatments are based largely on what we know about men, said Perreault, a professor in the Department of Biomedical Sciences, Ontario Veterinary College (OVC). She will receive $994,500 to explore a newly identified receptor in the brain that may contribute to stress sensitivity and susceptibility to depression in women. In previous research with rodent animal models, Perreault identified a brain receptor and showed that its stimulation causes anxiety- and depression-like behavior in female subjects. This receptor also becomes more active in specific brain regions after chronic stress in female subjects. Understanding the mechanisms that underpin susceptibility to stress and depression in women is important if we are to develop more personalized treatment strategies, she said. Dr. Jennifer Geddes-McAlister Dr. Jennifer Geddes-McAlister A professor in the Department of Molecular and Cellular Biology (MCB), Geddes-McAlister College of Biological Sciences, will receive $300,000 to study ways to disrupt the processes that make fungal infections resistant to treatment. The research will help lead to new treatments and make existing antifungals effective again. Dr. AS Jennifer Murray Dr. AS Jennifer Murray A professor in the Department of Psychology, College of Social Sciences and Applied Humanities, Murray will receive $100,000 to study the impact of sex hormones on the risk of relapse in people trying to stop using cocaine. She hopes the research will help provide new sex-treatment options for people struggling with cocaine addiction. Dr. Siavash Vahidi Dr. Siavash Vahidi Vahidi, a professor at MCB, and his collaborators have received $100,000 to investigate the cellular processes that lead to acute myeloid leukemia (AML), a cancer of the blood and bone marrow with poor outcomes for most elderly patients. The research will help design therapies that disrupt these processes and improve remission rates for AML patients. Dr. Samuel Workenhe Dr. Sam Workenhe Workenhe, a professor in OVC’s Department of Pathobiology, studies how dying cancer cells interact with the immune system. He and his collaborators have received $100,000 to study how controlled cell self-destruction, or programmed cell death, can trigger the body’s defense system to attack cancer. The research will help develop a safe and effective treatment for cancers that resist immunotherapy.

