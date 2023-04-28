Baptist Health and Florida International University to begin exclusive negotiations for comprehensive alliance | FIU news





Baptist Health and Florida International University, through its Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine, announced today that they have entered into exclusive negotiations to develop a comprehensive alliance that will foster clinical, research and educational advances for the benefit of the Florida community. Southern. Together, Baptist Health – South Florida’s largest not-for-profit health care system – and FIU – South Florida’s public research university – will work to improve access to specialty care, new therapies and physician training . The two organizations aim to join forces to expand undergraduate and graduate medical education programs, develop clinical and teaching facilities, enhance faculty-physician practices and deepen skills around pioneering research. “FIU and Baptist share a common mission to educate and provide high-quality, evidence-based, cost-effective care that leads to excellent patient outcomes,” said FIU President Kenneth A. Jessell. “Beyond our college of medicine – led by Dean Juan Cendan, whose vision made this possible – FIU brings to the table all the assets of our Academic Health Center. These include top-ranked programs and excellent researchers in the basic sciences and in our Nicole Wertheim College of Nursing and Health Sciences and Robert Stempel College of Public Health and Social Work. By joining forces, FIU and Baptist are creating a new health care system for South Florida with global impact.” “This relationship with FIU, a rapidly growing leader in medical education and research, promises to transform the future of medicine in South Florida,” said Bo Boulenger, president and CEO of Baptist Health. “We look forward to working with our partners at the FIU Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine to train the next generation of physicians, recruit world-class experts, engage in cutting-edge research and improve care for our community, together. For a decade, Baptist Health and Florida International University have partnered to offer an accredited medical residency program at Baptist Health West Kendall Baptist Hospital. “Our two great institutions – working together – will improve health care in South Florida and transform our communities,” said FIU Board of Trustees Chairman Dean C. Colson. “Great cities have great universities and great cities have great health care. Miami – along with all of South Florida – is on the verge of being included in the list of world-class research cities. This connection with Baptist will ensure that this happens in the very near future.” “All of us at Baptist Health are honored and excited to expand our relationship with FIU,” said Jay Hershoff, board chairman of the Baptist Health Board of Trustees. “Establishing this academic affiliation with the Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine is an exciting step for Baptist Health as we expand our services and strengthen our research to provide exceptional health care to our community.” A consolidated research collaboration will be established, enabling and advancing research utilizing the resources, expertise and structures of both organizations. The terms of this relationship between the two organizations are expected to be finalized this summer. Video and images related to today’s announcement are available in this Dropbox folder.

