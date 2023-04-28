Golf courses ready for season despite damage from Fiona

They may look different than they did before post-tropical storm Fiona, but PEI golf courses are ready to make their way into a new season.

Some are already open as April draws to a close, with more opening soon.

Members of Stanhope Golf and Country Club were hit particularly hard that September weekend when the clubhouse caught fire during the storm and was reduced to a pile of rubble.

“After the clubhouse was pretty good, I took a walk around the golf course,” said general manager Merlin Affleck. “Every road I went, I said, ‘Oh my God, the trees down there.’

“Then I looked down to see 16 fairways and 13 greens submerged and I wondered what it was going to be like next. But it all turned out OK.”

Merlin Affleck watched the Stanhope Club burn to the ground on September 24, with flames fanned by winds from post-tropical storm Fiona. (Submitted by Merlin Affleck)

Work to clear the downed trees began the Monday after the storm and has continued since then.

The Afflecks said they are aiming for a May 4 opening date, with one mobile unit housing the shop and pro office and another serving as a members’ lounge. They will also have mobile bathrooms and a food truck.

“It was a shock to see the fire and the storm, after we got to where we wanted it to be. It was devastating,” he said.

Planning a replacement for the club will be the next item on the agenda once the course is up and running, he said.

Merlin Affleck has worked at Stanhope Golf and Country Club for 43 years. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Some ‘Totally Different’ Holes

At Glasgow Hills Golf Club in New Glasgow, PEI, cleanup by Fiona continues, with the goal of opening the course by May 19th.

“The biggest thing is the trees. We had thousands of trees down,” said general manager Woodrow Bishop.

“Goalies don’t tend to stay in the fairway. They hit their balls in the woods. So [we’re] making sure there are no worries of trees falling on anyone there.

They are burning tree debris at Glasgow Hills Golf Club, where more than 1,000 trees were brought down by post-tropical storm Fiona. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

“There are added costs. We’re hoping our insurance companies will help us with that,” Bishop said.

“But at the end of the day you can’t focus too much on that. You have to be able to get open again, get open safely. So that’s what we’re focused on.”

‘Some better views’

Bishop said returning players will notice some changes at Glasgow Hills.

“They’ll probably have some better views because there are a lot of trees down there and it opens up some views.

“I think the ‘glass half full guy’ says there’s going to be a lot better looks out there. They’re going to see a lot of changes. There are holes that look completely different than they did this time last year.”

Woodrow Bishop says the focus is on securing Glasgow Hills Golf Course in time for opening. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Bishop said while the focus is on safely opening the course for this season, full recovery will take years. And he hopes this season will live on until 2022 when it comes to completion.

“Last year was a record year leading up to Fiona. I think if Fiona hadn’t happened, it probably would have been one of the best years ever for us.”

‘Pure Destruction’

At the Belvedere Golf Club in Charlottetown, repairs are underway thanks to extensive water damage and downed trees.

“It was pure devastation. We had trees everywhere, a lot of damage to our building here,” general manager Jeff Affleck said.

“The flat roof on our building blew off in the storm, and all the drains were thrown away.

The Belvedere clubhouse suffered extensive water damage after the roof blew off. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

“The Tuesday after the storm, we got a lot of water into the building and we had to remove everything from the ceilings, floors, some walls. So that was the challenge.”

Affleck said repairs to the grounds and building will cost more than $1 million. They hope insurance will cover most of the repairs, but Belvedere has also applied to the Red Cross for some disaster relief.

“Our biggest area would be between our 12th and 13th holes, where we thought we lost 80 percent of the trees in that area,” he said.

Three staff have been working at Belvedere Golf Club throughout the winter to clear fallen trees and debris from Fiona. (Submitted by Jeff Affleck)

“We had to bring in a company with an excavator and a bulldozer. Our only choice was, because we were running out of places to store the extra tree debris, we had to bury it in the ground where it was.”

As with other courses, Affleck said Belvedere players will see some changes when they return this spring.

“We’ve lost a lot of trees that were 120 years old up north, so we’re going to miss them a lot. It’s going to be some different looks for our players out there.”