International
Golf courses ready for season despite damage from Fiona
They may look different than they did before post-tropical storm Fiona, but PEI golf courses are ready to make their way into a new season.
Some are already open as April draws to a close, with more opening soon.
Members of Stanhope Golf and Country Club were hit particularly hard that September weekend when the clubhouse caught fire during the storm and was reduced to a pile of rubble.
“After the clubhouse was pretty good, I took a walk around the golf course,” said general manager Merlin Affleck. “Every road I went, I said, ‘Oh my God, the trees down there.’
“Then I looked down to see 16 fairways and 13 greens submerged and I wondered what it was going to be like next. But it all turned out OK.”
Work to clear the downed trees began the Monday after the storm and has continued since then.
The Afflecks said they are aiming for a May 4 opening date, with one mobile unit housing the shop and pro office and another serving as a members’ lounge. They will also have mobile bathrooms and a food truck.
It was a shock to see the fire and the storm as we got to where we wanted to be/Merlin Affleck, Stanhope Golf and Country Club
“It was a shock to see the fire and the storm, after we got to where we wanted it to be. It was devastating,” he said.
Planning a replacement for the club will be the next item on the agenda once the course is up and running, he said.
Some ‘Totally Different’ Holes
At Glasgow Hills Golf Club in New Glasgow, PEI, cleanup by Fiona continues, with the goal of opening the course by May 19th.
“The biggest thing is the trees. We had thousands of trees down,” said general manager Woodrow Bishop.
“Goalies don’t tend to stay in the fairway. They hit their balls in the woods. So [we’re] making sure there are no worries of trees falling on anyone there.
“There are added costs. We’re hoping our insurance companies will help us with that,” Bishop said.
“But at the end of the day you can’t focus too much on that. You have to be able to get open again, get open safely. So that’s what we’re focused on.”
‘Some better views’
Bishop said returning players will notice some changes at Glasgow Hills.
“They’ll probably have some better views because there are a lot of trees down there and it opens up some views.
“I think the ‘glass half full guy’ says there’s going to be a lot better looks out there. They’re going to see a lot of changes. There are holes that look completely different than they did this time last year.”
Bishop said while the focus is on safely opening the course for this season, full recovery will take years. And he hopes this season will live on until 2022 when it comes to completion.
“Last year was a record year leading up to Fiona. I think if Fiona hadn’t happened, it probably would have been one of the best years ever for us.”
‘Pure Destruction’
At the Belvedere Golf Club in Charlottetown, repairs are underway thanks to extensive water damage and downed trees.
“It was pure devastation. We had trees everywhere, a lot of damage to our building here,” general manager Jeff Affleck said.
“The flat roof on our building blew off in the storm, and all the drains were thrown away.
“The Tuesday after the storm, we got a lot of water into the building and we had to remove everything from the ceilings, floors, some walls. So that was the challenge.”
Affleck said repairs to the grounds and building will cost more than $1 million. They hope insurance will cover most of the repairs, but Belvedere has also applied to the Red Cross for some disaster relief.
“Our biggest area would be between our 12th and 13th holes, where we thought we lost 80 percent of the trees in that area,” he said.
“We had to bring in a company with an excavator and a bulldozer. Our only choice was, because we were running out of places to store the extra tree debris, we had to bury it in the ground where it was.”
As with other courses, Affleck said Belvedere players will see some changes when they return this spring.
“We’ve lost a lot of trees that were 120 years old up north, so we’re going to miss them a lot. It’s going to be some different looks for our players out there.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/prince-edward-island/pei-fiona-damage-golf-courses-1.6823324
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Golf courses ready for season despite damage from Fiona
- Türkiye Earthquake: Emergency Report (26.04.2023) – Türkiye
- Xi Jinping flexes his military muscle as combat drones fly over Taiwan
- BBC Chairman Richard Sharp resigns amid anger over his role in Boris Johnson loan inquiry
- Watch: From Salman Khan to Sunny Leone, Bollywood stars dazzle on the red carpet at Bollywood Awards night – Reuters
- Bijan Robinson joins the fantasy football party as the first pick
- ASU alum to make her Tony Awards red carpet dress design debut
- The Juan de Fuca Foundation seeks works of art from youth
- Despite the massive layoffs, there are still plenty of jobs. Here’s whereExBulletin
- Behind attempts to pin Kejriwal over renovation costs lies Narendra Modis’ desperation
- of Saskatchewan to mark the coronation of King Charles III with celebrations | News and media
- Lancashire Cricket announce operating profit for 2022