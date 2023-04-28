Post COVID-19 offers opportunities to realign smelting capacity

One of the stories from the pandemic was the industry’s rapid response to the need for melt-blown nonwovens for face masks and respirators. In mid-2021, The non-woven industry reported that globally, close to 150 standalone meltblown nonwoven lines were or would soon be commissioned to support pandemic-driven demand. INDA, as part of the North American Supply Report, notes that for all nonwovens categories, but considering just North America, before 2020, it was typical to see around $100 million in capacity investment. announced every year. During 2020 and 2021, this increased to about $200 million. Additionally, nearly $750 million in additional capacity has been announced for 2022 and 2023. As seen in the chart below, it is typical for assets to be decommissioned as new, more efficient or technically capable equipment becomes available. Assets for the production of molten products no

weaves differ somewhat from this trend, as capacity has been added recently, before the pandemic to support the increase in demand in the filtration market, without any significant decommissioning.

Moving into 2022, with reduced supply chain challenges, lower commodity costs, and overall demand for fused consumer nonwoven PPE declining from historic peaks seen at the start of the pandemic, many manufacturers without fused webs are looking for alternative outlets for the considerable added capacity. In many cases, that outlet will be air filtration products. In recent months, INDA has seen an increase in requests, both commercial and technical, regarding filter media. This has included increased interest in INDA’s non-woven training courses, with some participants moving from the pandemic production of melt and face masks to new opportunities.

The air filtration market is sure to benefit from the lessons learned during the pandemic. The public had a rare opportunity to learn during the pandemic that the indoor air quality they had been relying on was not as good as it should be. For example, it took the COVID-19 pandemic to uncover air filters that had been collecting dust for years in public schools across New Haven. Inspections of 21 schools found that two-thirds had dirty or poorly maintained ventilation systems. About half had air filters that hadn’t been changed in years, rather than twice a year as recommended. This story was not unusual and resonated in many communities across the country. Anecdotally, it has been suggested that if every air filter were replaced according to recommended guidelines, the overall demand for nonwoven filter media would be two to three times what it is today. This may be hyperbole, but it is almost certainly correct in direction.

Many meltblown nonwoven manufacturers are looking to alternative plugs for significant added capacity.

Answers to why the filter media was not changed according to the manufacturer’s recommendations? generally it was either, budget constraints for new media, or budget constraints for the manpower to change the media.

A previous TechTalk column addressed the adverse cost impacts on the overall HVAC system life of not maintaining filter media. A review of the NAFA Recommended Practices for filtering for schools is also recommended. It should also be noted that the American Rescue Plan provided $122 billion for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, which should alleviate these cost concerns. The Department of Education, in cooperation with the CDC and EPA have provided additional guidance regarding indoor air quality in educational facilities. One of the bullet points says: Upgrade HVAC filters to minimum efficiency reporting value (MERV)-13, or the highest MERV rating a building ventilation system can accommodate to improve air filtration as much as possible possible without significantly reducing airflow. In many cases, school systems found that their systems were of an age that prevented the use of MERV-13 or better filters, or worse, they had been using fiberglass filters that removed 30-35% less dust. and pollutants than melt-blown nonwoven filters. Fused plate nonwoven filters provide greater surface contact area while maintaining the potential to minimize low pressure drop across the filter. The number of pleats, the depth of the pleats, the height of the pleats, and even the radius of curvature of the pleats will affect the overall balance of efficiency, fluid velocity (airflow), and system pressure drop.

In addition to mechanical design criteria, the size and distribution of pores in the meltblown nonwoven will have a significant impact on filtration and system performance. What is suitable for a face mask application does not necessarily apply to HVAC filter media and has presented some challenges in rotating production from face mask media to air filter media. In-plane pore size distribution modeling is able to predict the impact on throughput and predict changes in filter performance as pores become clogged with contaminants.

While demand for face masks and associated nonwoven media has declined from peak pandemic levels, there is a continued focus on improving indoor air quality and air filtration. This is partly due to improved consumer awareness and also due to the continued implementation of relief projects from the COVID era. As such, there will be an opportunity to realign fusion capacity in this space, but it will require consideration of the various technical needs of the applications.