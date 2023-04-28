Mortality from COVID-19 in Australia: Deaths recorded to 31 March 2023





Australian cause of death data are coded to the International Classification of Diseases, 10th revision which is regulated by the WHO. Case definitions, certification guidelines and coding rules have been implemented for international use. A direct death due to COVID-19 is defined by WHO as a death resulting from a clinically compatible disease in a probable or confirmed case of COVID-19, unless there is a clear alternative cause of death that cannot to be related to the disease COVID. eg trauma). There should be no period of complete recovery from COVID-19 between illness and death. In response to the emergence of COVID-19, WHO released new emergency codes to be used when coding causes of death for statistical purposes. U07.1 identified COVID-19 virus WHO coding rules state that when a country routinely tests for COVID-19, U07.1 should be assigned as the default code. In the Australian context, COVID-19 can be confirmed by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) or rapid antigen testing (RAT). U07.2 the COVID-19 virus has not been identified This code is used for suspected or clinical diagnoses of COVID-19 where testing has not been completed or is inconclusive. U08 Personal history of COVID-1 This code is used when: – One person has recovered from COVID-19 and no long-term effects have been proven to contribute to an individual’s death. – COVID-19 is noted on the death certificate, but did not contribute to the death. These deaths are not included in the COVID-19 mortality tables. State of U09 after COVID-19 This code is used to link long-term conditions, including chronic lung conditions that are the result of the virus. These deaths are included in the COVID-19 mortality tables. U10 multisystem inflammatory syndrome associated with COVID-19 This code is used to identify people who have died from a multi-inflammatory response syndrome associated withCOVID 19. Another code Z03.8 Examination for observation and other specified reasons can be used to record a negative test result in order to record this information on the death certificate. These deaths have not been tabulated as a result of COVID-19. International rules and guidelines for selecting the underlying cause of death for statistical tabulation apply when COVID-19 is reported on a death certificate. COVID-19 is not considered a consequence or an apparent consequence of other diseases and conditions. These rules also apply to cause-of-death coding for influenza and other selected infectious diseases. There is no provision in the classification to link COVID-19 to other causes or to modify its coding in any way. Almost all deaths due to COVID-19 in Australia have confirmed the virus through testing. Of the 13,456 recorded deaths from COVID-19 occurring through March 31, 2023, 13,427 (99.8%) were coded to U07.1, (confirmed) COVID-19, identified virus. There were 25 (0.2%) deaths where the physician confirmed that it was a suspected case of COVID-19 without any confirmation through testing recorded at the time the MCCD was completed. HAD4 deaths that were certified as multisystem inflammatory syndrome related to COVID-19.

