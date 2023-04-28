Reflecting on our shared security responsibilities in honor of the National Day of Mourning





Each year on April 28, the University of Alberta recognizes a National Day of Mourning in remembrance of workers who have died, or suffered an injury or illness on the job, or experienced a work-related tragedy. It is a day to reflect and honor those affected, and their loved ones, and to recognize the grim impact these tragedies have. The day reminds us of the importance of continuing our work to improve health and safety across the university. We all have a role to play in creating and maintaining a safe work environment for ourselves and our colleagues. It’s also an opportunity to learn about the initiatives outlined in A Culture of Care, our three-year action plan that will embed health and safety as a core value within the university community. A culture of care The goal is to empower U of A employees to take ownership of their safety performance and care for those around them so that everyone can come home safe every day. President Bill Flanagan and Board of Governors Chair Kate Chisholm recently signed one leadership engagement SUPPORT A culture of care, underlining that they will lead and act in accordance with its principles: to work safely, to take responsibility for safety performance and to protect safety in our institution. Human Resources, Health, Safety and Environment is currently working with senior leaders from across the university to gather more signatures on the pledge and amplify its message so we can lead with purpose together. We know that creating a safe workplace at a university is multifaceted and requires special attention to several factors, including cultural, physical and psychological safety, which is why we are taking a holistic approach. By embracing a core value of safety, the U of A can strengthen its foundation by ensuring that people’s health, safety, and well-being are central to everything we do. While our university flag and the Canadian and provincial flags are lowered in observance of the National Day of Mourning, I also encourage you to participate in a moment of silence at 11 a.m. on April 28. And, if you’d like to learn more about the effects workplace safety has had on a member of our university community, please read Shalin Bukkem’s touching story. It’s a powerful reminder of how small acts of care and concern for one another can make a world of difference to our colleagues and their loved ones. Todd Gilchrist

Vice-President (University Services and Finance)

